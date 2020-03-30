🔥COVID-19: Canada to emerge as a more ‘compassionate society’ after global pandemic: study🔥

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to stay in their homes and isolate from others to prevent the virus from spreading — but Canada could be seeing a newfound kindness and compassion within society and consumer culture once the curve has been flattened.

A study by Calgary-based research and marketing communications consultancy, Anstice, found that 67 per cent of 800 respondents ranked the basics of life — health, family and friends — as being the most important thing.

Founder and chief strategist of Anstice Sheenah Rogers-Pfeiffer said that there were “some surprises” in the findings.

“These findings show that COVID-19 has turned the indulgent consumer culture of yesterday upside down and on its head,” she said in a press release. “We appear to be moving into a far more compassionate and kinder society.”

The study also found that 27 per cent of respondents, mostly from Generation Z — people born between 1997 and 2012 — have been turning to religion as a way to cope with the pandemic and 38 per cent felt more inclined to help strangers than before.



University students work on laptops on their balcony in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Friday, March 27, 2020. Quebec Premier Francois Legault said he’s putting Quebec “on pause” to limit the coronavirus outbreak and stem physical contact.

Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg

Respondents said that after the pandemic blows over, they were going to prioritize “meaning over materialism” and look to spend their money on higher-quality products from companies that share the same values as them.

Dr. Mark Szabo, director of insights and engagement for Anstice, said that the outbreak has been a “wake-up call” for consumers and workers alike across the country.

“People are appreciating the foundational necessities of life more than ever — the things that in the past, perhaps that they may have taken for granted,” he said in a press release. “For quite a while now consumers have focused on deriving meaning from what they buy, but some of the fundamentals of what people find meaningful are shifting as we speak.”

Among the findings, respondents had a newfound appreciation for workers in essential businesses like the energy sector and utility providers. People working from home said that while the struggle of transiting from an office to home is the lack of basic human contact, 50 per cent of them wanted their employer to continue to offer a work from home option in the future.

Additionally, since the pandemic forced many post-secondary institutions to close and shift their classes online, 52 per cent of respondents said that online education could be viable long-term, but could face the challenge of students not having the required technology to do so and educators within their own staff not willing to make the switch from in-person to e-learning.

Out of the 800 respondents, 40 per cent were from Ontario, 20 per cent from Alberta and 25 per cent from British Columbia, and notes the sample under-represented Quebec. The online poll and has a confidence interval of 95 per cent and a margin of error of 3.47 per cent.