🔥COVID-19: Canada ready to mobilize 24,000 Canadian troops if needed to deal with pandemic🔥

Posted by — March 30, 2020 in News Leave a reply
covid-19:-canada-ready-to-mobilize-24,000-canadian-troops-if-needed-to-deal-with-pandemic

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says 24,000 Canadian troops are ready to jump into action to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government says it has not received any formal requests for assistance from provinces or municipalities.

But Sajjan says the government is ready to mobilize around a quarter of the force at a moment’s notice should they be required.

That includes putting 10 army units into a high state of readiness as well as navy ships and air force aircraft and crew.

The commander of the navy’s Atlantic forces this afternoon ordered the crews of two warships as well as a helicopter detachment to remain sequestered in a Halifax hotel for two weeks.

Rear Admiral Craig Baines says the move is intended to make sure the service members do not contract COVID-19 and are ready to respond if and when they are required.

You May Also Like

trump-says-meghan-and-harry-must-pay-their-own-security-in-the-us

Trump says Meghan and Harry must pay their own security in the US

shaq-slams-critics-after-‘tiger-king’-appearance:-‘i-don’t-harm-tigers’

Shaq slams critics after ‘Tiger King’ appearance: ‘I don’t harm tigers’

check-out-this-absolutely-adorable-artwork-of-baby-groot-and-baby-yoda-shared-by-guardians-of-the-galaxy-director-this-will-definitely-cheer-you-up.

Check out this absolutely adorable artwork of baby groot and baby yoda shared by Guardians of the Galaxy director. This will definitely cheer you up.

st.-louis-shutting-down-roads-to-cars-in-parks-in-effort-to-slow-spread-of-covid-19

🔥St. Louis shutting down roads to cars in parks in effort to slow spread of COVID-19🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *