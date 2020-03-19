🔥COVID-19: Canada and U.S. move to end non-essential travel, finalize border closure details🔥

OTTAWA — Closure of the world’s longest undefended border will begin in earnest today as Canada and the United States work out the details of banning non-essential travel between the two countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump announced the ban Wednesday, intended to help curtail the rapid spread of COVID-19 without disrupting the flow of essential goods and services on which Canadians and Americans depend.

But details remained to be worked out, including the precise moment the ban is to go formally into effect and how border agents are to distinguish between essential and non-essential travellers.

Some of those details may become clearer today when Trudeau is to speak again outside his door at 11 a.m.

Canadians may also get a clearer sense of how quickly Parliament can approve legislation needed to free up the flow of $82 billion in promised financial aid and tax deferrals to help individuals and businesses weather the COVID-19 crisis, which has shut down much of the country’s normal economic activity.

The government aims to briefly recall Parliament, adjourned last week until April 20, sometime next week.

Law

In the U.S, where cases are far more widespread, Trump is turning to a generations-old law amid the coronavirus outbreak to give the government more power to steer production by private companies.

An immediate goal is to overcome shortages in masks, ventilators and other supplies desperately needed as more and more people become sick.

Invoking the 70-year-old Defence Production Act is just one in a series of extraordinary steps Trump is undertaking to steady a nation in the grip of the novel virus.

Federal officials are focusing on the Trump administration’s $1-trillion plan to stabilize a national economy reeling from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic endangering the health of untold millions of Americans is also threatening financial ruin for individuals and businesses.

The plan’s centrepiece is $500 billion to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month. The plan would also funnel cash to businesses to help keep workers on payroll.