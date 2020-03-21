🔥COVID-19 ‘can affect everybody’: It isn’t just attacking and killing the old and sick in Canada🔥

In early March, 25-year-old David Anzarouth travelled to Miami, Fla. for dancing, partying and a brief reprieve from winter in Toronto. He was one of thousands of attendees at the Winter Party Festival, an annual, week-long LTGBQ event held in South Beach. He thought he’d come home with new memories. Instead, he returned with COVID-19.

He arrived back in Toronto on March 11. Within a day he was experiencing flu-like symptoms. “I immediately started feeling under the weather and remained at home once getting back,” he wrote in a post shared on his Facebook and Instagram accounts earlier this week.

By Thursday evening, Anzarouth was bedridden. “I had a climbing fever, severe body aches, the most intense sweats and chills, and was completely congested,” he wrote. “I was unable to sleep for longer than 30 minutes at a time due to difficulty breathing and the amount of pain I was experiencing. I felt dizzy and disorientated like this for 48 hours.”

It wasn’t until Saturday that he could hold down food. By Sunday, he decided to visit Toronto General Hospital, where tests would later reveal that he had contracted the coronavirus that has brought the world to a standstill. He has not left his apartment since, he says.

Anzarouth is far from alone. Seemingly lost in the deluge of information and messaging around coronavirus is that it is not only the elderly and those with underlying health issues who are at risk. No one, regardless of health or age, is immune to this virus, though some will experience it more severely than others.

According to federal government statistics, 21 per cent of coronavirus cases in Canada fall between the ages of 20 to 39. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data earlier this week that reported nearly 40 per cent of hospitalizations for COVID-19 were for people aged 20 to 44 years old. The New York Times is reporting that, after a surge in new cases, half the infections are in individuals under 50.

In Canada, many of the provinces have not been forthcoming with age-distributed data related to new cases. “Manitoba is not posting the specific ages of COVID-19 cases,” a spokesperson for the Manitoba government told the Post after a request for data. Neither Ontario nor British Columbia has released age-distributed data about hospitalizations. Those two provinces were approaching 600 cases by late Friday.

People underestimate this

Alberta, one of the only provinces to share its data online, has reported that the majority of the province’s 146 cases are in the 35-54 age range.

“This disease, it can affect everybody,” says Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health in Nova Scotia, where there were 15 cases as of late Friday.

“We’re certainly seeing that there are some percentage of people, even in their 20s, who are getting severe disease when we look at other jurisdictions.”

A study published this week in Pediatrics, a peer-reviewed medical journal, revealed that children in Wuhan, China, where the virus was first detected, were susceptible to the disease. A 14-year-old boy in the region died from it.

“People underestimate this,” Sanjat Kanjilal, an infectious disease physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, tweeted this week. “Modeling suggests that the impact of distancing among low-risk people is more important to decrease transmission than its impact for high-risk people (who move around less).”

A study published on March 19 by Leger, a member of the Canadian Research Insights Council, revealed that 36 per cent of Canadians do not currently feel threatened by the COVID-19 virus. That proportion climbs to 52 per cent for people under 25.



Women wear face masks as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images

This is not consistent with the reality on the ground, says Dr. Strang.

“Younger children, by and large, seem to get mild disease, although there is a small chance of more severe disease. As you get older, the risk of severe disease becomes greater, but certainly, young people and middle-aged people should not be complacent,” he says.

“It’s not just about protecting ourselves. There are many people in our communities who, because of age or their underlying health issues, are most vulnerable to severe disease,” he says. “We also have to think about how we are protecting them as well with all of the things we are talking about, whether it’s handwashing, social distancing, staying away, maybe dropping off food on the doorstep to support them, but not coming in close contact.”

Anzarouth, who is continuing to rest and recover this week, is advocating for young people to take COVID-19 more seriously.

“The best thing we can do is stay home and distance ourselves from contact with as many people as possible,” he writes.

“I urge you to stay home regardless if you are experiencing symptoms. You are risking your life and the lives of others should you choose to go outside.

“I hope you will take my story as a cautionary tale and remember to keep being safe, healthy and practice social distancing to the fullest extent.”