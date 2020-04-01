🔥COVID-19: Australia houses homeless in five-star hotel to help them dodge coronavirus🔥

The state government of Western Australia has come up with a novel plan to help homeless people who are unable to go into isolation during the pandemic — it’s putting them up at a five-star hotel.

The Daily Mail and other outlets report that to try to reduce virus spread among the local homeless population, the government will put 20 people in rooms at the lavish Pan Pacific Hotel in the western city of Perth, after the hotel stepped up and offered its spaces.

The project is being dubbed “Hotels with Heart” and will first be run for a trial period of one month at the resort where rooms run to $260 per night; the government intervention will also help the hotel, which is facing a tough economic period because of the outbreak.

It is felt that the idea could later also include domestic violence victims who face critical issues over self-isolation during the pandemic, as well as the mentally ill. Eventually, up to 120 rooms may be used.

“It demonstrates what can be achieved when there is collaboration across the private, community service and government sectors,” Western Australia Community Services Minister Simone McGurk said on the initiative, the Mail reports.

“With the help of community service organizations, this initiative will take the pressure off the health system in Western Australia and potentially help to flatten the curve as the State fights to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Western Australia has not been immune to the pandemic, with many of its nearly 400 cases originating from the lucrative cruise ship industry. Cruise ships are responsible for at least 20 per cent of Australia’s 4,800 coronavirus cases nationally, and Australia is pushing foreign-flagged cruise ships to leave its territorial waters.

Western Australia Premier McGowan on Wednesday called on the federal government to kick out the German-owned MV Artania after the crew was reported to have asked the Australian Border Force for permission to stay until April 14.

“If what’s required is to clean the ship as a condition of getting it underway, well then do that … but get the ship away from Western Australia as soon as possible,” McGowan told reporters, adding there were six to nine other ships off the city of Sydney.

Cruise ships became the source of public anger in Australia after passengers from Carnival Corp’s Ruby Princess were allowed to disembark in Sydney and several later tested positive for COVID-19.

