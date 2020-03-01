coventry-stabbing:-two-teenagers-arrested-on-suspicion-of-murder-after-boy,-16,-knifed-to-death

🔥Coventry stabbing: Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, 16, knifed to death🔥

News
John koli0

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Coventry.

West Midlands Police said two 17-year-old boys remain in custody following the youngster’s death. 

Officers were called to reports of a young man found collapsed on Clay Lane in the Stoke area of the city at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Elsewhere, a 20-year-old man has been arrested after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Liverpool.

He has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault, possession of a bladed article and possession with intent to supply drugs.

Related Posts

joe-biden-suffers-new-blow-as-donors-&apos;prepare-to-turn-away&apos;

🔥Joe Biden suffers new blow as donors 'prepare to turn away'🔥

John koli
jose-mourinho-hails-tottenham-fans-for-role-in-man-city-win:-&apos;everybody-played&apos;

Jose Mourinho hails Tottenham fans for role in Man City win: 'Everybody played'

John koli
dozens-of-schools-bid-for-our-1m-fund-to-cut-exclusions

🔥Dozens of schools bid for our £1m fund to cut exclusions🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *