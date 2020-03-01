🔥Coventry stabbing: Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, 16, knifed to death🔥

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Coventry.

West Midlands Police said two 17-year-old boys remain in custody following the youngster’s death.

Officers were called to reports of a young man found collapsed on Clay Lane in the Stoke area of the city at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Elsewhere, a 20-year-old man has been arrested after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Liverpool.

He has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault, possession of a bladed article and possession with intent to supply drugs.