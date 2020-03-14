Two teenagers have been arrested over the murder of a man who was shot dead in a street in Coventry.

A 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in early morning raids on Coventry on Saturday, West Midlands police said.

They will be questioned about the murder of a 19-year-old man who was shot in the back just after 2.30pm on Friday.

The shots were fired from a black VW Golf R, with light coloured or silver wing mirrors and five spoke alloy wheels.

A car was discovered burnt out in London Road on Friday evening and is believed to be the one used, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Griffiths, from West Midland Police’s homicide unit, said: “We have made swift progress in our investigation leading to the arrests this morning, but we continue to ask the public for information.

“It is vital that anyone who saw what happened yesterday afternoon, and has not already spoken to us, does so. We are also asking for anyone who saw those responsible for setting fire to the car to come forward.

“My team are determined to bring to justice anyone involved in yesterday’s violence.

“It is abhorrent that these people think nothing of using a firearm in broad daylight on a residential street with a children’s nursery close by.”