🔥COVD-19 India: Prime Minister Modi puts nation on full lockdown for 21 days to curb spread of coronavirus🔥

MUMBAI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“If we listen to the health experts we know that 21 days are crucial to break the cycle of transmission,” Modi said in his televised address to the nation on Thursday. “For a few days forget what it means to go out. Today’s decision of a nationwide lockdown draws a line outside your home.”

India has so far reported 482 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths.

As per present medical opinion, a 21 day lockdown should result in the end of any transmission within India. I assume we will then keep the borders sealed to prevent any fresh cases from entering India. https://t.co/jPpRV1Uw1r — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) March 24, 2020

In the last week, the government has implemented a near complete lockdown of its major cities and suspended train, flight and long distance bus services. Modi said in his address governments would take steps to ensure the supply of essential items, and asked states to prioritize saving lives.

The biggest challenge for Modi will be to curb the spread of the virus in a country of 1.3 billion and shield an economy that’s set to expand at the slowest pace in more than a decade. But experts say the country could be on the same trajectory as Italy, where the outbreak quickly escalated, causing hospitals to overflow.

