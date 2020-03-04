🔥Courtney Stodden says teen marriage to Doug Hutchison, 51, made her feel 'groomed'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Courtney Stodden has reflected on her marriage as a teenager to Doug Hutchison.

Stodden was 16 when she wed the Green Mile actor, who was 51 at the time, in 2011.

In an image shared to Instagram of her wedding day, the model and PETA spokesperson reflected on their union. Their divorce was finalised this week.

Underneath an image of Hutchison kissing Stodden on their wedding day, she wrote, “I look back at this picture and feel absolutely taken advantage of. I’ve been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10 year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I’m a woman now and it’s time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter.”

She reflected on the duration of their marriage describing how she felt “completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults.”

(Rex)

This was Hutchison third marriage. They met when Stodden was taking Hutchison’s former spouse Amanda Sellers’ acting classes.

When she tied to knot with Hutchison, who is 35 years her senior, she was still legally a minor so her mother Krista Keller was required to file legal consent.

Due to their age gap the marriage sparked widespread criticism.

During the VH1 show Couples Therapy on which they featured Hutchison said, “I got death threats calling me a pedophile, calling me a pervert. My agent dropped me, my manager said by marrying Courtney was like taking a gun and shooting my career in the head.”

(Getty images)

Stodden added in her Instagram post that while she will “always love” Doug she will “always be angry” with the nature of their marriage.

“To Doug…” she wrote on Instagram, “I’ll always love you; yet I’ll always be angry. You’ve left me — a child woman, feeling belittled and confused. These things I shall overcome. I wish you well. But please don’t ever do this to another minor again. It’s not right… even if the parent signs off. Wait a respectable amount of time before marrying”

She described the extent of her feelings in a previous interview saying, “He has his thumbprint all over my spirit, and that part is hard for me to grow out of. He’s in my identity. If he wasn’t the person he is, I would say absolutely he took advantage of me. But the situation was so unique, right or wrong.”

During their relationship the couple split up more than once. Stodden filed for divorce in 2016, citing their age gap as the reason for the split at the time.

She previously said, “I call him ‘Dad’ instead of ‘Doug’ sometimes,” with Hutchison adding, “See, this is the thing … I’m raising my wife!”

Hutchison is four years older than Stodden’s own father. Stodden has been open about her “daddy issues” (even releasing a song about it) as a reason for the pair’s union. She previously said, “I felt like I needed a father figure in my life. It stems a lot from that relationship.”

Despite her father walking her down the aisle at her wedding, they no longer have contact.

She closed her post saying “Children aren’t on your level. I’ll always love you regardless. Be better. As shall I.”