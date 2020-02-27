🔥Courteney Cox teases new details ahead of 'fantastic' Friends reunion special🔥

Courteney Cox has given Friends fans a hint of what they can expect from the upcoming reunion special.

Earlier this month, HBO confirmed that Cox and co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will join forces for a one-off unscripted programme set to air on streaming platform HBO Max.

Late Late Show producer Ben Winston will direct and produce the special episode, which is expected to follow a chat show format.

Discussing the “exciting” new venture on Kevin Nealon’s podcast Hiking With Kevin, Cox said that the show will mark the third time that all six castmates have reunited since the series ended in 2004.

All six cast members will take part in the one-off reunion (REUTERS)

“So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together [on TV] for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max,” she said.

“I’m so excited. We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great.

“We really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

She revealed that the stars have previously had two reunions behind closed doors, with one taking place at Cox’s home and another at Aniston’s.

“When we finally get together, which is never – it only happened twice since we ended the show – it’s just the most fun,” she said. “We laugh so hard.”

All six cast members confirmed the reunion on Instagram earlier this month when they shared a promotional photo for the series shot in the 90s by Mark Seliger with the caption: “It’s happening.”

The reunion has been described as “a celebration of the beloved show” by HBO. The broadcaster has also acquired all ten series of Friends for its new streaming platform.

The Wall Street Journal has suggested that the much-anticipated special could be used to launch the streaming service this spring.