🔥Courteney Cox pulls off scarily good Jennifer Aniston transformation to celebrate pal's birthday🔥

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and it seems Courteney Cox agrees.

The actress helped her close pal Jennifer Aniston celebrate her 51st birthday on Tuesday and shared a hilarious snap on Instagram.

In the picture, Aniston is sporting the gold-rimmed glasses she often wears in her downtime while her hair is looking effortlessly perfect as usual.

And Cox… looks exactly the same.

The star is sporting identical glasses, a fantastic wig and even appears to have had her eyebrows pencilled in a style to match her pal.

Cox captioned the picture: “No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!”

Aniston commented on the picture with a series of laughing face emojis and hearts.

The star celebrated her birthday with the release of a stunning new Interview magazine photoshoot which is accompanied with an interview by Sandra Bullock.

Sharing a series of snaps from the magazine on Instagram, Aniston wrote: ”Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover.

“Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age… turns out 51 is pretty fun.”