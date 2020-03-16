Court rejects St. Louis County request for delay in April 7 election

Lani Barcelona, left, and Steve Zegel, right, vote in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Christ Church UCC in Maplewood. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — Because of a likely cascade of withdrawing poll workers worried about the coronavirus, the St. Louis County Election Board doesn’t believe “there are any circumstances under which it could” hold the upcoming April 7 election as scheduled.The board made that declaration in its request filed with a state appellate court seeking a delay of the vote to April 28 and the authority to conduct it almost entirely by mail.A three-judge panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in St. Louis is expected by election board officials to decide by Tuesday.Another option, the board said in its court filing on Saturday, is to move everything on the April ballot to the Aug. 7 primary.As the judges weighed St. Louis County’s request, Metro East officials prepared to go ahead with Tuesday’s Illinois presidential primary despite the pandemic and a state shutdown order for schools, bars and dine-in restaurants.Local election officials made a last-minute push to get replacements for election judges who backed out. In addition to making presidential choices, Illinois voters also will pick party nominees for various other offices.In other developments Monday: • Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District officials were considering delaying the scheduled April 7 vote on a proposed MSD bond issue in St. Louis County and St. Louis.If a court agreed to such a move, there would be no need for an election in the city then because the MSD proposition is the only thing on the city ballot. In contrast, the St. Louis County ballot also includes dozens of other propositions and candidates.• An organization of local election officials across Missouri is discussing moving the April 7 election to June 2.“I understand it’s up to each individual County, but it would be nice to be unified in this decision, to save confusion for the voters,” said Lincoln County Clerk Crystal Hall in an email Monday to other local election officials. “We are in scary, uncertain times. The health of our poll workers and residents is our number one concern.”Hall said she and others on the executive board of the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities had discussed the June 2 idea and were seeking feedback from around the state.A draft request to the courts along those lines was being prepared by election officials in Springfield and suburban Kansas City, she said.Under Missouri law, election dates can be shifted by state appeals court panels if a “disaster” prevents one from being held.The St. Louis County board said in its request that declarations by President Donald Trump, Gov. Mike Parson and County Executive Sam Page about the COVID-19 virus met the standard for a “statewide or nationwide emergency” listed among the definitions of a disaster.The county board pointed out that in the “lead up” to last week’s Missouri presidential primary, 111 election judges withdrew and another 59 pulled out on Election Day itself. Since then, the board said, government officials’ warnings and orders about COVID-19 have “intensified exponentially.”The board also noted that many election judges are retirees and that people over 60 are at higher risk of contracting the virus. Thus, the board said, it’s “a virtual certainty” there won’t be enough judges to comply with state rules requiring two judges from each major party at every polling places.The board also noted that every polling place in the county has far more than 250 potential voters assigned to it and that a Page executive order last week barred gatherings of more than 250. That was reduced to 50 on Sunday. Moreover, the board said, Page has barred gatherings in a single space or room of more than 10 people in populations considered at high risk for contracting the virus. Moreover, the board said, many polling places are at schools, churches, libraries and senior living facilities “over which there is increasing uncertainty as to their availability.”If a mail election is allowed, the county board said, ballots received would be quarantined for at least 24 hours, based upon “current guidance” that indicates the virus can survive up to 10 hours on a paper surface.Eric Fey, the county board’s Democratic director, said voters also would be able to cast ballots at election board offices in St. Ann.Kurt Bahr and Ken Waller, the top election officials in St. Charles and Jefferson counties, said for now they were moving ahead with April 7 election plans but were closely monitoring the St. Louis County court case and other developments. “We’ve got three weeks … before the election,” Waller said. “We’ve got time if we have to do anything.”The state’s chief election official, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, said the April 7 election is moving forward but that he has an “open, ongoing dialogue” with local authorities and “discussing different scenarios that may occur over the next several weeks.”

