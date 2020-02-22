Court moves forward with trustee for St. Alexius owner

Afternoon traffic rolls by outside of the St. Alexius Hospital on South Broadway on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in St. Louis. The hospital filed for bankruptcy in December, delaying payroll for its employees. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Lexi Browning

ST. LOUIS — A Kentucky bankruptcy court has approved a request to appoint a trustee for the owner of south St. Louis’ St. Alexius Hospital, to take over managing the business.Americore Holdings has owned St. Alexius since early 2019, and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 31 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.Having a trustee step in is relatively rare in Chapter 11 cases, and can indicate that creditors have lost faith in management’s ability to turn the company around, said Daniel Doyle, an attorney at Lashly & Baer in St. Louis.In documents urging the court to appoint a trustee earlier this month, the U.S. Trustee’s office said Americore Holdings CEO Grant White “grossly mismanaged” his business and “has not operated the hospitals in a manner that is consistent with public safety and welfare.”St. Alexius has a main hospital and senior care center at 3933 South Broadway, and another campus at 2639 Miami Street, which houses the Lutheran School of Nursing, among other services.Americore’s bankruptcy case includes facilities in Arkansas, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.Sonny Saggar, who was named CEO of St. Alexius on Tuesday, said he feels “encouraged” and looks forward to working with the trustee to improve the hospital.

