🔥Court halts Government's deportation of dozens of detainees on Jamaica charter flight🔥

The Court of Appeal has halted the deportation of some detainees on a charter flight to Jamaica on the grounds they were not getting proper access to legal advice.

The court ordered the Home Office not to remove anyone scheduled to be deported from two detention centres near Heathrow Airport on the 6.30am flight on Tuesday “unless satisfied (they) had access to a functioning, non-O2 Sim card on or before February 3”.

Concerns have been raised about problems with phone signals in detention centres near Heathrow which may be causing difficulties for people wanting to contact their solicitors or organisations that assist with referrals to solicitors.

Detention Action issued a legal challenge over the issue, seeking to compel the Home Office to issue alternative SIM cards to detainees at Colnbrooke and Harmondsworth and ensure that anyone facing removal is given adequate time to access legal advice.

Lady Justice Simler granted the order without a court hearing.

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, said: “We are delighted with this landmark decision which is a victory for access to justice, fairness and the rule of law.

“On the basis of this order from our Court of Appeal we do not believe that anyone currently detained at the Heathrow detention centres can be removed on tomorrow’s flight.

“We understand that this will apply to at least 56 people.”

Toufique Hossain, director of public law at Duncan Lewis who is representing some of those scheduled to be deported, said: “For weeks now detainees’ complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

“Their removal looms large, hours away and yet again it takes judicial intervention to make the Home Office take basic, humane and fair steps to allow people to enjoy their constitutional right to access justice.”

According to the charity, the problems are still ongoing and some detainees may not have received adequate access to legal advice during the full five day notice period leading up to their removal even though some are due to be deported on Tuesday.

The legal challenge concerns an apparent ongoing disruption to Lycamobile signal in Harmondsworth and Colnbrook immigration removal centres by Heathrow Airport.

The charity said it was told by the Home Office the problems since early January 2020 are because of issues with the O2 mobile phone mast in the area.

Lawyers can still visit their clients in person but, given the complexity of the claims and nature of the situation, they also need to keep in touch frequently by phone.

There are not enough landline phones in the removal centres to be sufficient to meet the needs of all the detainees, the charity said.

The Home Office said alternative SIM cards were provided on request to detainees and they were reminded that landline phones were available.

Legal surgeries continue to run in the centres and detainees have access to the internet, email and fax machines, the department said.