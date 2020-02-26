🔥Court fight over 'bowlers who can see schoolgirls change for PE'🔥

A leading girls’ prep school is at loggerheads with the neighbouring 90-year-old bowling club over claims its members can see pupils getting changed for PE, a court heard.

Parents of children at Seaton House school in Sutton have complained that players at Carshalton Beeches Bowling Club can see in through the classroom windows.

The £10,000-a-year school, named Independent Prep School of the Year in 2018, has now refused to renew the club’s lease for its clubhouse, which sits on school land. It has also criticised the club for running a licensed bar and serving drinks during lesson-time.

But the club says claims of girls being seen changing are overblown and a “distraction”, and has asked Central London county court to force the school to renew the lease to avoid the “tragedy” of it shutting down.

In November last year, the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) found the school was failing in its “safeguarding” duty towards pupils, aged two to 11, because of the presence of the bowling club and its members.

Headteacher Ruth Darvill told the court: “The continued presence of bowlers on our site would be devastating for our reputation.

Lease clash: school head Ruth Darvill (Champion News)

“If we continue to be in breach of regulations, the Department of Education will take a view about whether we continue operating as a school.”

The ISI report said the school “must implement measures to reduce all risks associated with the school premises by a local bowling club”.

Robert Rumsby, the club chairman, argued from the witness box: “There is only one classroom which faces the green. You can hardly see through the windows because it’s dark.”

Club chairman Robert Rumsby (Champion News)

Mr Rumsby added: “We have been there for 90 years and many of our members have been with us for a lot of that time. It’s the centre of their sporting and social life aBond it would be a tragedy if we closed it.”

Both Mrs Darvill and the previous head confirmed there had never been a specific allegation of voyeurism against a bowler, but said the school is facing the threat of “non-compliance and security risk”. The school’s barrister, Charles Irvine, said there are no changing rooms and there “are two classrooms facing the green which can be seen”.

He said the club’s bar is “incompatible with school premises” and suggested bowlers “regularly have pre-match drinks before afternoon matches”. But Mr Rumsby said the bar only usually opens in the evenings.

The club claims it was promised a new pavilion on school grounds as part of a redevelopment. If it fails to evict the club, the school wants to almost double the annual rent to £17,000 and ban bowlers using it before 6pm on weekdays.

The hearing continues.