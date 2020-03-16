🔥Couple tell of wedding nightmare after South Africa travel ban due to coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A London couple due to get married in South Africa next month today spoke of their “nightmare” after the country banned travel from the UK because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gita Du Toit, 29, and fiancé, Conrad Hughes, 31, were all set to tie the knot on a farm in Mpumalanga, a few hours outside Johannesburg, on April 18.

But the plans had to be torn up after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster and announced a ban on travellers from the UK, US and other “high-risk” countries.

Public gatherings have also been prohibited and schools closed across South Africa, which has so far seen 61 cases of the virus. The travel ban comes into effect on Wednesday. Ms Du Toit, a historic book cataloguer who lives in Wandsworth, said she was “gutted”.

She said: “We started preparing this wedding a year and a half ago, saving and planning. It was always going to be tricky co-ordinating everyone and now sadly it’s just not going to happen when we wanted it to. The UK’s reaction has been so muted … I had it in the back of my mind that it could be postponed or something could happen.”

Ms Du Toit, who is South African, said she and Conrad, who is English, were set to lose between £4,000 and £5,000.

But she added: “It’s more the emotional whiplash. It’s a day we’ve waited for, for a long time and to be told it won’t happen when we want it to, it’s painful.

“If we postpone then some of our guests might not be able to attend, it’s a nightmare. [But] I’m trying to remind myself that my wedding getting cancelled is my best-case scenario of bad scenarios. It’s a superficial problem.”