🔥Couple married for 57 years died side-by-side🔥

Tennessee’s deadly tornado outbreak

Jim and Donna Eaton have been by each others’ sides for pretty much six decades. 57 years following the couple made a vowed to be together “til death do us part,” they died close to one another. 84-year-old Jim and 81-year-old Donna died side-by-side on Tuesday when a tornado ripped through Tennessee.

CBS News affiliate WTVF has confirmed the Eatons are two of the 24 victims killed through the tornadoes. The couple died on a mattress together when it had been thrown from their bed, based on the Tennessean. They were “about as close as you may get,” Mt. Juliet Police Department Capt. Tyler Chandler told the neighborhood publication.

‪Tragically, 3 individuals lost their life in Mt. Juliet’s tornado, & our hearts venture out with their families & loved…Posted by Mt. Juliet Police Department on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

The tornado leveled their house in Wilson County, Tennessee, just one single day before what could have bene Jim’s 85th birthday.

“The very best earthly exemplory case of just what a marriage should appear to be,” their 24-year-old grandson Jake Hardy-Moore told the Tennessean. “They showed Christ’s love and his sacrifice. They both loved our families through challenging times of life.” CBS News has already reached out to the Mt. Juliet Police Department and the Eaton family to find out more on the couple.

Eaton family

In accordance with an obituary written for the pair, they’re survived by three children, four grand children and nine great-grand children. They moved to Mt. Juliet in 1977, joining First Baptist Church, based on the obituary posted by the Woodlaw-Roesch-Patton Funeral home. For 43 years, sunday school classes and Jim served as a deacon they both taught many. “These were a genuine exemplory case of God’s love within their family, their marriage, the grouped community of Mt. Juliet, and beyond,” the obituary reads. “These were humble, kind and fully lived life. If they were on the daily walks, cheering on the Cincinnati Reds, Night bunko or card, church fellowship or supporting their children, great-grandchildren and grandchildren through any activity they exemplified the love of God.”Services for the couple will undoubtedly be held on Friday and Saturday. Instead of flowers, the household asks that donations be produced to First Baptist Church “to greatly help with cleanup and restoration from the tornado,” based on the obituary. The tornadoes destroyed at the very least 48 buildings and left about 50,000 customers without power, in accordance with officials. They caused significant damage for their strength.The National Weather Service estimated a tornado that hit the town Mount Juliet and Donelson, Tennessee, was “at the very least” an EF-3, which indicates a “severe” tornado due to 136 to 165 mile one hour winds.