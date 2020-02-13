🔥Couple Livestreams ‘Nightmare’ Uber Ride: ‘Scariest Moment Of My Life’🔥

February 12, 2020 at 4:15 pm

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS Local) — A Virginia couple livestreamed their harrowing Uber ride on Facebook as their driver sped through the streets of Richmond in a harrowing car chase.

John Murray and Tameka Swann said they were picked up from their home just before 8 p.m. Monday for a night out on the town. Shortly after pulling away, they said someone rear-ended the vehicle.

“Our Uber attempted to pull over so that they exchange information, but the car didn’t stop behind us. They went around us and sped off and that’s when our Uber sped off behind him,” Swann told CBS afiliate WTVR.

Murray began to stream their trip on Facebook Live from the backseat.

“Nobody would’ve known that would’ve happened if I didn’t get that on camera,” he explained.

The video showed the Uber driver call 911 and hand his cell phone to Swann. The couple plead for the driver to stop as he sped through stop lights and stop signs.

“The driver won’t let us out. He’s trying to catch the guy because he hit us,” Swann was heard telling the dispatcher.

At one point, an SUV crashed into the side of their car. But the Uber driver continued to speed away, narrowly missing a bicyclist.

“I feel like he had tunnel vision. I feel like he didn’t focus on anything else,” Swann stated.

The driver finally stopped at West Marshall Street and Hermitage Road, where the couple contacted a police officer.

“That was the scariest moment of my life,” Swann said. “I have never been that scared in my life.”

The couple suffered minor bruises and were checked out at the hospital.

A spokesperson for Uber said the company has removed the driver from the app pending an investigation.

