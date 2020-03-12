The latest headlines in your inbox

The British public must join the battle against coronavirus which is now a “really dangerous situation”, a world health chief said today.

Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s coronavirus envoy for Europe, backed ramping up the fight against the infection as the number of new cases continues to rise. “This is a really dangerous situation and we all have to take action to reduce risk,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

He issued his warning as Whitehall’s Cobra emergency committee was set to move the Government’s battleplan from the “contain” phase to “delay” to try to push a Covid-19 epidemic into the summer months when the NHS will be under less pressure and the virus may find it harder to spread.

It was expected that new “social distancing” guidance for people to stay at home for seven days if they have coronavirus-type symptoms will go live next week.

Health chiefs were also ready to give more details of what symptoms to look out for and how to self-isolate at home, which may be more difficult for people living in shared accommodation.

Scientists were expected to lay out more details of the science behind the Government’s strategy of doing the “right thing at the right time”, which has been criticised by some health experts as being too slow and contrasts with far more dramatic action in other countries.

Elderly people and those with some underlying health conditions are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus and more details were expected to be announced on how to protect these groups.

Ministers and health chiefs are stressing that the community must unite —with every person doing their “duty” — to stop Covid-19 escalating out of control.

Cases are rising in many European and other countries, and another significant jump is expected in the UK today, after a record rise yesterday of 83 to 456, with eight deaths. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan stressed that the outbreak would last for weeks and that “nobody should be complacent”.

Asked on LBC radio if he was scared, Mr Khan said: “I’m scared about this. Eight people have died already from coronavirus.”

The news came as:

Donald Trump dropped a bombshell by banning flights from a swathe of European countries, saying America was being hit by a “foreign virus”, but exempting the UK from the restrictions which were immediately condemned by EU leaders.

The FTSE 100 plunged after the US President’s move, down about six per cent at one stage this morning, wiping some £80 billion off the value of London blue chip shares.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak cast doubt on whether a flight ban, which the UK has rejected, would be effective. “We are always guided by the science as we make our decisions here, and the advice we are getting is that there isn’t the evidence that interventions like closing borders or travel bans are going to have a material effect on the spread of the infection,” he said.

Two ministers, including one Cabinet member, were awaiting Covid-19 test results, after coming into contact with health minister Nadine Dorries who has caught the infection.

Advertising and communication group Publicis shut down its office in Farringdon yesterday after an employee tested positive for the virus. Staff at the French-owned company’s Turnmill Street “campus” were told to work from home until March 16 while a deep clean of the building is carried out.

Barchester Care Homes, which runs more than 200 facilities in the UK with more than 11,000 residents, sent a letter to residents, patients and visitors saying “as a preventative measure, we are asking visitors, including family members and friends, to stop routinely visiting our care homes and hospitals until further notice”.

A paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service has tested positive for coronavirus.

Shops apart from food stores and pharmacies were being shut in Italy as the government imposed the most severe controls placed on a Western nation since the Second World War. Cases there rose to 12,462 yesterday, from a previous 10,149, with the death toll jumping by 196 in 24 hours to 827.

Denmark shut all schools and universities after a 10-fold rise in cases since Monday.

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were isolated in stable condition in an Australian hospital today after contracting coronavirus.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty says there is “no logical reason” for the mayoral elections on May 7 to be postponed, Mr Khan revealed.

Dr Nabarro, the co-director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London who played a key role in the battle against Ebola, stressed that countries needed to get “right on the front foot” in tackling the pandemic.

“This particular disease can be minimised through effective community and government action,” he said.

“I suspect that in the Cobra committee today the British Government will say how can we get everybody involved in trying to limit the amount of infection that we will have in Britain and to try to delay the outbreak so that cases build up later in the year and hospitals are better able to cope with them.

“The absolute need now to delay means social distancing, people who have the infection staying at home and not connecting with other people.

“It means trying to reduce smaller gatherings where transmission is most likely to occur. There may be some larger gatherings that are ended but it’s not the primary area that we are worried about, it’s the home and small gatherings.

“All I want to be certain is that everybody in this country understands that this is a really dangerous situation and we all have to take action to reduce risk.”

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said yesterday there had been “alarming levels of inaction” in some parts of the world.