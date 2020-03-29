🔥Country could face up to six months before life gets back to normal due to coronavirus, deputy chief medical officer says🔥

Posted by — March 29, 2020 in News Leave a reply
country-could-face-up-to-six-months-before-life-gets-back-to-normal-due-to-coronavirus,-deputy-chief-medical-officer-says

The latest headlines in your inbox

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries told a Downing Street press conference that it could be six months or longer before the country gets back to normal from the coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdown measures will be reviewed in three weeks, she reiterated.

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

You May Also Like

juan-mata-reveals-ole-gunnar-solskjaer&apos;s-immediate-impact-back-at-manchester-united

🔥Juan Mata reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's immediate impact back at Manchester United🔥

alex-song:-former-arsenal-midfielder-bemused-by-fc-sion-sacking-and-will-appeal-to-fifa

🔥Alex Song: Former Arsenal midfielder bemused by FC Sion sacking and will appeal to Fifa🔥

uk-weather-forecast:-snow-flurries-in-london-as-temperatures-fall-after-days-of-sunshine

🔥UK weather forecast: Snow flurries in London as temperatures fall after days of sunshine🔥

ryan-gosling-heading-back-to-outer-space-in-new-adaptation-from-‘the-martian’-author

Ryan Gosling Heading Back to Outer Space in New Adaptation From ‘The Martian’ Author

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *