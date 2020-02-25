🔥Counter-terror police arrest two men in north London over separate incidents🔥

Two men have been arrested by counter-terror police in north London.

A 49-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were detained at around 6am on Tuesday.

The arrests are not believed to be linked.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested the 35-year-old man on suspicion of possessing records of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He was also held on suspicion of ABH on a 23-year-old man and possession of indecent images of children. He was taken to a police station in south London where he remains in custody.

The 49-year-old man was arrested at an address in north London on suspicion of offences including encouragement of terrorism, contrary to Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He is being held under the Police and Crime Evidence Act (PACE) and is currently in custody at a north London police station.

Police said enquiries are ongoing.