🔥Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ESL Pro League – prize, who is competing and how to watch along🔥

Today marks the start of Counter Strike: Global Offensive ESL Pro League Season 11, pitting the best teams in the world head-to-head.

While the public event itself has been cancelled for live audiences attending over coronavirus fears, the first match of the day is set to take place online at 13: 25 GMT.

Kicking off season 11, Finland’s team Ence will be facing off against Russian Team Spirit today, with multiple matches taking place every day until April 13.

In order to limit the amount of travelling involved for teams as much as possible, the league will be effectively split into a European and North American division with three groups and one group, respectively.

This will allow players to remain in their current location and still play in a competitive online environment with minimal network restrictions.

(Valve)

Here’s everything you need to know about the league – including how to watch it online.

How to watch

You can watch the whole ESL Pro League Season 11 online via their official Twitch channel right here, where they’ll be showing every single game so you won’t miss any of the action.

The matches will also be streamed in 10 different languages on regional Twitch channels.

Until the first match starts, they are showing re-runs from previous tournaments.

Who is playing today?

There are three matches planned today for group A.

First up, Finalnd’s Team Ence will be facing Russia’s Team Spirit at 13: 25 GMT

The next game, at 17: 00 GMT will be between Team Vitality representing France and Godsent, a Swedish team.

The final game today will take place at 21: 00 GMT with another Swedish team Ninjas in Pyjamas facing off against Danish team Astralis.

Prize money

An absolutely huge $750,000 (£610,916) will be spread among the winning teams, with first place taking home $175,000 (£142,000).

Second place will get $60,000, while third and fourth place will receive $30,000.

Any teams below that will earn the following:

5th – 6th: $15,000​

7th – 8th: $12,500​

9th – 12th: $10,000​

13th – 16th: $7,000​

17th – 20th: $5,000​

21st to 23rd: $3,000

Which teams are competing?

There are four groups of teams competing in the ESL Pro League with 23 teams in total.

Here’s the full list, including their country.

Group A:

Astralis, Denmark​

Ence, Finland​

Godsent, Sweden

Ninja in Pyjamas, Sweden

Team Spirit, Russia

Team Vitality, France

Group B:

BIG, Germany

complexity, America​

Fnatic, Sweden​

forZe, Russia​

Natus Vincere, Ukraine

North, Denmark

Group C:

100 Thieves, America

Evil Geniuses, America​

FURIA Esports, Brazil​

Swole Patrol, America

Team Liquid, America

Group D:

FaZe Clan, European

G2 Esports, France​

mousesports, European

OG, European​

Tyloo Lbet, China

Virtus.pro, Rusia

The games will be running until April 7.

The coronavirus has affected how the finals will play out for teams in America and Europe, with some teams pulling out of the competition.

In Europe, the three group winners will directly qualify for a second group stage, while the second and third-placed teams will play decider matches based on a pool draw for the remaining three slots.

The second group stage will also feature a six-team round-robin format. The group winner will qualify directly into the EU Championship Match, where they will meet the winner of a decider between the second and third-placed teams in a best-of-five series.

In North America, the group will lead to a four-team double-elimination bracket, where the first and second placed team are placed in the UB final.

The third and fourth placed teams will be seeded into the lower bracket and then fight their way through to the LB final and the NA Championship Match, where they will meet the winner of the UB final in a best-of-five series.