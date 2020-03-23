🔥Could The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes Movie Include Michonne? Here’s What Scott Gimple Said🔥

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Walking Dead. If you haven’t seen Michonne’s last episode, look away!

AMC’s The Walking Dead is currently in the midst of its whopping tenth season on the air, and is showing no signs of slowing down. The zombie apocalypse has been made into two spinoffs, and there’s also an upcoming movie for Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes that’s heading to theaters. The most recent episode “What We Become” was the final episode featuring Danai Gurira as Michonne, but could she end up appearing in the developing Walking Dead movie?

When Andrew Lincoln departed The Walking Dead after nine seasons, it was unclear if the show would recover. But the apocalyptic drama did just that, moving forward with a time jump. Michonne only just exited herself, specifically in search for Rick. It seems logical that Danai Gurira might star alongside Andrew Lincoln in the upcoming movie, and Walking Dead boss Scott Gimple recently spoke to that possibility, saying:

With the films, we definitely have plans. But even beyond the current plans, I have some ambitions. I love her and Rick together, but I love seeing her as the pure lead on her own, too. It just so happens that there’s a lot of story terrain to cover. But you’re right: it’s ambitions. Right now, the plans have to do with the feature film.

How delightfully cryptic. It looks like The Walking Dead has been plans for its movie, as well as Michonne herself. But the fans would no doubt love to see her reunite with her partner, before eventually traveling back home to Judith. Of course, that’ll likely be a long time coming.

Scott Gimple’s comments to THR don’t give any concrete details about Michonne’s future, but they’ll still likely make fans of the franchise very happy. While The Walking Dead has lived exclusively on the page and small screen, the zombie apocalypse will head to theaters for Rick Grimes’ movie. Danai Gurira has become a movie star in her own right as Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so she seems like an asset to bring to the film cast.

While Michonne seems like an obvious choice to join The Walking Dead movie after her last episode, Scott Gimple also pointed out that the character is dynamic enough to lead her own project. But Danai Gurira’s sword wielding survivor left the show in search for her partner, and the father of her children. We’ll just have to wait and see.

In the same interview, Scott Gimple provided an update on the status of the Rick Grimes movie, saying:

That’s totally in the writing phase, the phone call phase and the discussion phase. We’ve been fine-tuning that and playing around with it for a while. That’s where we’re at now. We were in a stage that just required final drafts and rooms.

That’s certainly exciting. It looks like the script for The Walking Dead movie is finally coming together. There’s no indication of when the mysterious movie could start filming, and it doesn’t have a release date yet. Although with various projects being pushed back over concerns for the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be hard to get a slot in theaters for the next year or so.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.