🔥Could Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Mantis and Drax GET YOURSELF A Spinoff? Here’s What James Gunn Said🔥

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is within an interesting place at this time, as we’re currently occupying the months between phases. Since there is no new Marvel content right now, fans can look forward to the myriad TV and movie projects decreasing the pipeline for Phases Three and Four. Chief included in this is James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, that was delayed following his (temporary) firing by Marvel Studios. But is Gunn also thinking about performing a spinoff with Drax and Mantis?

Pom Klementieff’s Mantis was introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and shared a hilarious and sweet reference to Dave Bautista’s Drax the Destroyer. Bautista recently revealed he and James Gunn have discussed a spinoff for both Guardians, prompting the filmmaker to respond on social media marketing. Take a look below.

Can you hear that sound? It’s Marvel fans everywhere rejoicing at the mere idea of a Guardians of the Galaxy spinoff. Because while Vol. 3 would be the final iteration of the existing team, James Gunn hasn’t eliminated the chance of focusing on a project outside the Guardians trilogy proper.

James Gunn’s exciting spinoff comments result from his personal Twitter account. While the social media marketing platform briefly cost him his job when offensive tweets from the decade ago resurfaced, he’s returned to Twitter in enough time since his reinstatement. Gunn uses social media marketing to directly talk to this legions of fan, especially those that can’t await Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to finally get to theaters.

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise brings something unique to the superhero genre, as it’s deeply linked to James Gunn’s perspective. The filmmaker’s love of life, taste in music, and dance moves have all become intrinsically linked with the Guardians’ journey. He’s always managed to get clear that Vol. 3 would be the end of the story he began back with the 2014 original.

But because the trilogy will end with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 doesn’t imply that it is the last we’ll see of the cast. The MCU can be an expanding place ever, with Disney+’s upcoming TV series presenting more storytelling possibilities. If the Drax and Mantis spinoff isn’t destined going to theaters, perhaps it might there look for a home. Of course, there is no guarantee that the movie will ever arrived at fruition.

Unfortunately, it will likely be an extended wait before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally arrives in theaters. Although it was originally likely to be among the first installments in Phase Four, James Gunn’s firing greatly delayed its production. Gunn also took a gig helming The Suicide Squad at DC, which helped to push the Guardians even more back.

The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6th, 2021, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hopefully arrive later in exactly the same year. For the time being, have a look at our 2020 release list to plan the next trip to the films.