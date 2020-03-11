🔥Could Fast And Furious’ F9 Be Delayed? Here’s What Vin Diesel Said🔥

The Fast and the Furious franchise has had an absolutely fascinating tenure in theaters. What started as a fun movie about street racing has grown into a nearly two decade-long action property that consistently performs at the box office. Moviegoers absolutely love seeing how Dom and his family continue to save the world, usually containing tons of over the top action sequences. F9 will continue the main franchise, but there has been a question of whether or not its release will be delayed over coronavirus concerns like No Time to Die. And now Vin Diesel himself has responded to those queries.

Vin Diesel is the star and producer of the main Fast and the Furious franchise, having worked in every single installment (if you include his Tokyo Drift cameo). Diesel is currently doing press for his new superhero movies Bloodshot, but F9 is only a few months from theaters. When asked if there were any plans to delay the Justin Lin blockbuster’s release, Diesel tied together the two projects be saying:

Let me put it to you this way: Bloodshot at the end of the day is a soldier and a soldier doesn’t decide or pick when or where he’s deployed. We’re going to go in.

Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. Fast and the Furious fans won’t have to wait an extra few months to see F9, as it seems the movie will be arriving at its regularly scheduled time. Buckle up, because this one looks like it’s going to be a doozy.

Vin Diesel’s comments to USA Today are in stark juxtaposition to what’s been going on with some of the other movies set to arrive shortly. In the middle of its press tour, No Time to Die was pushed back a whopping seven months. This was no doubt Eon Productions’ attempt to keep the domestic and international release synchronized, but the wait will no doubt be excruciating. What’s more, Sony recently announced the change in release date for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

But Dom, Letty, and the rest of the crew will be speeding into theaters as planned. The Fast and the Furious franchise only continues to grow into more of a phenomenon, with Dwayne Johnson recently expanding the property with his spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. F9 will continue the main narrative, and will feature both new and returning faces joining the regular cast.

The most notable of these newcomers is John Cena, who will be playing Dom’s brother Jakob Toretto. Cardi B also has a mysterious role thanks to Vin Diesel’s daughter. Fans are also excited to see the return of Jordana Brewster’s Mia, Sung Kang’s Han, and Helen Mirren’s Magdalene Shaw.

F9 will arrive in theaters on May 22nd. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.