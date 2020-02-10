🔥Could aeroplanes be powered by household waste in the future?🔥

Imagine a world where your household waste could power a flight to New York – a journey that crosses an entire ocean, producing no CO2 emissions at all.

That was the winning idea a team of University College London engineers presented to the judging panel of the BA 2119: Future of Fuels challenge.

Through a carefully researched presentation, they showed how an estimated 3.5 million tonnes of jet fuel could be delivered annually by 2050, from matter that would otherwise be thrown away. This, they found, would lead to negative emissions – comparable to removing over 5.5 million cars from the road every year.

“Our solution looks at how we can convert everyday household waste, including leftover food, paper and cartons, into sustainable jet fuel,” says Dr. Massimiliano Materazzi, UCL senior research fellow in chemical engineering, who, alongside PhD students Stefano Iannello, Alex Sebastiani and Fabio Grimaldi, was part of the successful team.

“Through a scientific process called ‘gasification’ we can convert household waste into something called ‘syngas’, which is a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen, that can then be further transformed into fuel via catalytic processes.”

He continues, “Our solution would deliver a product that is chemically equivalent to the fuels powering planes now, but improved, as we are able to remove any fossil contaminant, like sulphur, which is bad for the environment.”

The UCL team (UCL Chemical Engineering Team)

Part of the airline’s centenary celebrations, British Airways collaborated with Cranfield University to set a challenge for British universities: to design a new type of fuel that would power a flight for at least five hours, emissions-free.

Eleven institutions entered the competition and three finalists were shortlisted. But it was team UCL who came out victorious, taking home not just £25,000 to develop their proposal, but a couple of exciting invitations as well: to speak at two of the world’s most eminent sustainable aviation conferences, the IATA Alternative Fuels Symposium in New Orleans, and the Annual Sustainability Summit in Montreal.

“To win British Airways’ Future of Fuels challenge was a memorable moment,” says Dr. Materazzi, “and we felt a mix of happiness and excitement. But mostly, we felt that we now have the responsibility to develop this idea further and make the theory a reality.”

He continues: “I have worked in the gasification industry for almost 10 years and I know that there is still a huge untapped potential in ‘waste’.

Household waste could power long-haul flights (UCL Chemical Engineering Team)

“Conversion technologies are advancing fast but integration with more established renewables, like solar or wind, which play an important part in our solution, is key if we want to produce fuel at big volumes and make a significant improvement on emissions.”

Speaking of the team’s win, British Airways chief executive Alex Cruz comments: “The entries were judged on criteria including carbon reduction potential, innovation, value to the UK economy and feasibility to implement.

“UCL’s solution… ticked every box for the judges.”

He adds: “The team’s proposal is incredibly exciting, and we’ve been working with them to help them gain funding to bring their proposal to life.”

So could it actually become a reality? Could aeroplane passengers one day find themselves jetting off to Australia off the back of whole lot of garbage? Dr. Materazzi is adamant: yes.

“The UK sends approximately 15 million tonnes of waste to landfill each year,” he explains. “Landfill is one of the largest sources of anthropogenic methane emissions, which are about 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the earth, on a 20-year timescale. There is also a substantial plastic waste, which degrades and leaks into our oceans, contaminating the ecosystem.

“By diverting this waste stream from landfill and converting it into fuel, we are already solving one big environmental problem. If we then consider that this waste is largely made of biomass, and that the additional hydrogen required can be produced from wind or solar sources, we then have a fuel product which is largely carbon neutral.

He adds, “This is a much better option than fossil fuels, as it does not take up land or water that could be used for food production or land reforestation.”

As to the importance of finding such alternative fuels, Dr. Materazzi is clear on that too. “If we are not able to address the climate consequences of flying, through the development of low carbon or zero carbon flights, then I fear that some other restrictions will need to be in place to reduce mobility, and that would be a big step backwards for our society.”