🔥Costa Rican weed chocolate, $15M of meth: latest Canadians caught for international drug smuggling🔥

An organized crime task force has charged a Canadian man with importing about $15 million worth of methamphetamine from Mexico into Australia and another Canadian was accused of trying to fly out of Costa Rica with 1,087 bars of marijuana chocolate in his luggage.

A 26-year-old man who is a dual national of Canada and France was arrested Monday in a suburb of Melbourne, Australia. Police video shows a tall, thin, white man in a T-shirt and blue jeans being taken into custody. His name has not been released.

Australian Federal Police allege he imported 154 kilograms of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $15 million dollars in Canadian currency, by sea last month hidden in a shipment of silver concentrate.

Highlighting the international nature of drug trafficking, it was a tip from police in India that led to the discovery of a shipment arriving in Australia from Mexico and the arrest of a dual Canadian-French citizen.



A 26-year-old Canadian, who is a dual national of France, arrested in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, accused of importing $15 million worth of methamphetamine from Mexico.

Australian Federal Police

The shipping container arrived in Melbourne on Jan. 23 and was X-rayed by Australian Border Force officers. Images revealed block structures inside the declared contents of 19 tonnes of silver concentrate, authorities said. Silver concentrate is a dry powder of almost pure silver. It is a popular way to transport silver since it reduces its weight and volume.

A 34-year-old Australian man from Sydney, who appears to be the alleged anticipated customer for the shipment, was also arrested. He is charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug.

The maximum penalty faced by both men is life imprisonment.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce Giles of the Australian Federal Police, a national agency similar to the RCMP, said the investigation was successful in “dismantling and disrupting the work of an organized crime syndicate.”

The arrests continues a long string of Canadians arrested recently in Australia and accused of high-volume importation of various drugs in a variety of ways, including meth in snow globes, cocaine in suitcase linings and ecstasy in aluminum barbecues.



A large load of illicit methamphetamine was hidden in a shipment of silver concentrate powder.

Australian Federal Police

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, a Canadian man was arrested at an airport in Costa Rica, accused of trying to smuggle a large load of marijuana-laced chocolates out of the country.

The Ministry of Public Security said a large array of luggage — seven suitcases — attracted attention to two passengers at the departures area of Daniel Oduber Quirós international airport, which is a tourist hub for travelers to Costa Rica’s Pacific coast.

Inside were 1,087 chocolate bars that contained marijuana, authorities alleged. The weight of the seizure was 83.7 kilograms but it is unclear if that was the combined weight of chocolate and marijuana or just marijuana.

Two people were arrested, identified by authorities as a 49-year-old Canadian named Camerún Paterson and a 31-year-old United States citizen named Sayela Wala.

The pair arrived in Costa Rica as tourists on Feb. 14 at the busy land border crossing with Nicaragua at Peñas Blancas. They were scheduled to leave last week on a flight to the United States and then to Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The two were charged with international drug trafficking.

The Australian and Costa Rican investigations are not linked.

None of the evidence in either case has yet been proven in court.

• Email: ahumphreys@postmedia.com | Twitter: AD_Humphreys