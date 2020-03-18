🔥Coronavirus will lead to more divorces, says top lawyer🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Coronavirus is ‘very likely’ to lead to an increase in divorce in the UK, a leading lawyer has said.

Long periods of self-isolation and time spent in quarantine in an effort to slow the spread of the virus would cause a spike in divorces, according to Baroness Shackleton of Belgravia, whose previous clients have included Sir Paul McCartney, the Prince of Wales, Madonna and Liam Gallagher.

Speaking at the House of Lords, Lady Shackleton said: “The prediction amongst divorce lawyers is that following self-imposed confinement it is very likely that the divorce rate will rise.

“Our peak times are after long exposure during the summer holidays and over Christmas.

“One only has to imagine what it’s going to be like when families are sealed in a property for a long period of time.”

Under government guidelines, whole households are required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days if anyone living in the property displays symptoms of coronavirus, for example a persistent cough or fever.

Divorce lawyer Amanda Rimmer has also said that such confinement may bring “simmering tensions” to the surface.

The partner from Stephensons Solicitors said: “For some, the prospect of being quarantined with their partner will be a welcome opportunity to spend time together, yet for others, it may force simmering tensions in their relationship to rise to the surface.

“Often when couples face serious and stressful situations it can lead some to re-evaluate their lives and what is important to them.

“While we all try to navigate this pandemic as best as possible, it wouldn’t surprise me if, when the dust settles, we do see an increase in couples seeking to end their relationship.”​