🔥Coronavirus: When can we start using the P(andemic) word?🔥

The World Health Organization updated the risk of COVID-19 to very high at a global level, among growing worries about — and preparations for — a global pandemic.

But despite more than 80,000 cases recorded and nearly 3,000 deaths in at least 50 countries, the World Health Organization still refrains from calling the outbreak a pandemic.

The virus “has pandemic potential,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday, but added that this “is not a time for fear. This is a time for taking action to prevent infection and save lives now.”

With experts apparently non-committal for fear of causing even more alarm, at what point in the crisis might we start using the P word? How bad would things need to be?

COVID-19 has certainly become an epidemic in many parts of the world, said David Fisman, an infectious disease expert at the University of Toronto. An epidemic is the widespread occurrence of a disease — typically infectious in nature — in a specific geographical location within a short period of time, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a Friday briefing, Ghebreyesus said the epidemics are linked and can still be traced to known contacts or clusters of cases. “We do not see evidence as yet that the virus is spreading freely in communities. As long as that’s the case, we still have a chance of containing this virus,” he said.

With the need for ample testing, a vaccine for the virus is nowhere near ready for public administration. It could take up to a year, Toronto infectious disease specialist Isaac Bogoch told the National Post, echoing other estimates.

Without a vaccine and proper containment efforts, infections and deaths will continue to rise, Bogoch said. “If we’re not using the ‘pandemic’ word now, we will be using it in the short days ahead.”

Currently, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy are the worst-hit countries outside of China, with South Korea reporting upwards of 2,300 infection cases and at least 13 deaths. Iran has had more deaths, at 26, but fewer infectious cases, at 245, the latest figures from the WHO show.

As the virus spreads to more countries and afflicted nations see a rise in infections, more health officials are beginning to throw around the P word, with the CDC suggesting COVID-19 meets two of its three criteria to be declared a pandemic.

“It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

The virus has caused illness, including illness that has led to death and has spread person to person, Messonnier said in a Wednesday briefing. “The world moves closer towards meeting the third criteria: worldwide spread of the new virus.”



Health Minister Patty Hajdu, left, with Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Canada’s top public health official, Dr. Theresa Tam, said Thursday that health authorities are already tracking local spread of the virus, just after the U.S. confirmed its first community spread of the virus. Health officials confirmed a California woman contracted COVID-19, but had no known ties to anyone who travelled to an epidemic country.

Canada is also taking stock of its medical to supplies should a pandemic be declared.

Bogoch said he recognized using the word “pandemic” instills fear in the general public. Fisman echoed that health officials are trying their hardest to avoid causing a panic.

Since Tuesday, infections outside of China have consistently increased while those inside decline; more than 50 countries across the globe have the coronavirus within their borders.

As cases balloon, countries, including France, Germany, Iraq and Japan have ramped up efforts to contain the virus.

For all intents and purposes, the globe has reached the definition of a pandemic, Fisman said.

With files from The Canadian Press and Reuters.

• Email: bbharti@postmedia.com | Twitter: biancabharti



Essential facts to know about the novel coronavirus

WHAT IS THE CORONAVIRUS?

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause illness in humans and animals. In humans, they can range from the common cold to the more dangerous Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The current coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, is a novel coronavirus, meaning it has never been observed in humans before.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

The most common symptoms are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. In more serious cases, those infected can experience trouble breathing.

The time between catching the virus and beginning to experience symptoms can range from 1-14 days.

HOW DO YOU AVOID GETTING INFECTED?

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand wipe, avoid touching your face and keep distance from people showing symptoms.

WHAT HAS THE IMPACT OF THE VIRUS BEEN?

The virus, which originated December 2019 in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide and has caused nearly 3,000 deaths

HOW DEADLY IS THE CORONAVIRUS?

The death rate for those infected with the virus is roughly two per cent. Around 80 per cent of people recover without special treatment and one in six people fall seriously ill. Older people with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to the virus.

HOW MANY IN CANADA ARE INFECTED?

Canada currently has 12 cases.

WHERE HAS THE VIRUS SPREAD?

Although most cases are in China, more than 50 countries in six continents have experienced at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.