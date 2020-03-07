🔥Coronavirus updates: Florida reports first deaths on East Coast🔥

Florida health officials announced late Friday that two people who tested positive for coronavirus have died – the first deaths on the East Coast linked to the virus. The Florida Department of Health said the two people had traveled overseas, but did not say specifically where they had traveled.Seven people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the health department.The number of cases worldwide continues to climb. According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins, there have been more than 102,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 57,000 people have recovered, and more than 3,400 people have died. There have been 17 deaths in the United States – 14 in Washington state and one in California, as well as the two in Florida.

Aubrey Holland performs tests at the Bureau of Public Health Laboratories on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Miami, where the COVID-19 virus is being tested at the Bureau of Public Health Laboratories.

Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday night that 21 people on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is floating off the coast of San Francisco, have tested positive for the virus. The ship was barred from docking in the city amid evidence it was a breeding ground for a deadly cluster of more than 10 cases during its previous voyage.Authorities were working to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend and test everyone for the virus. While health officials said about 1,100 crew members will remain aboard, passengers could be disembarked to face quarantine, possibly at U.S. military bases or other sites. That’s what happened to hundreds of passengers who were exposed to the virus on another cruise ship in January. “Those that will need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those who will require medical help will receive it,” Vice President Michael Pence said Friday.President Trump, speaking Friday at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, said he would prefer not to allow the passengers onto American soil but will defer to the recommendations of medical experts. “They would like to have the people come off. I’d rather have the people stay but … I told them to make the final decision,” the president said. -Contributing: The Associated Press

Two attendees at pro-Israel conference positive for virus

Two people who attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington this week have tested positive for the coronavirus, the group tweeted Friday. The cases, in two people from New York, are the first linked to the nation’s capital.Thousands of people attended the conference, including some members of Congress and administration officials. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were among the speakers.Pence and Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health appeared to have been caught unaware of the positive tests. Asked at a briefing if he was concerned that the coronavirus was now in Washington, Pence said it was the first he had heard about the cases. “We will be engaged. I’m confident in the same contact tracing that we are for any case,” he said.Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health called contact tracing – the process of trying to find out whom the person had been in contact with – “the public health weapon.””We need to get those people isolated to do the contact tracing,” he said. “We don’t have enough information now because this is the first I’ve actually heard about it also.”AIPAC, a major pro-Israel lobbying group, said it is in contact with health officials in Westchester County, New York, and Washington. -The Associated Press

South Carolina, Hawaii report first coronavirus cases

South Carolina and Hawaii reported their first coronavirus cases on Friday night. They are the 28th and 29th states to report cases of the virus. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced two presumptive positive cases: An “elderly adult female” from Kershaw County who has been hospitalized, and an adult female from Charleston County who recently traveled to France and Italy. The Charleston County patient is self-isolating at home, according to the department. In Hawaii, Governor David Ige said an Oahu resident who traveled on the same Grand Princess voyage as the deceased California passenger has tested positive for the virus, according to CBS affiliate Hawaii News Now. Officials said the patient is quarantined at home and “doing well.”

Florida announces 2 coronavirus deaths, bringing total in U.S. to 17

The Florida Department of Health announced that two additional people had died from the coronavirus on Friday night, bringing the country’s total to 17. One of the deaths occurred in Lee County, which includes Fort Myers, and the other happened in Santa Rosa County, near Pensacola, the department said.

FBI employee diagnosed with coronavirus

An FBI employee in California has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the San Francisco branch of the agency confirmed to CBS News in a statement. “This employee works in a small satellite office,” the agency said. “The other employees at the site have returned to their homes until further notice, and everyone known to have been in contact with the infected employee has been notified of possible exposure.”

Starbucks employee in Seattle diagnosed with coronavirus

Starbucks announced Friday night that one of its employees in a store in downtown Seattle has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The company said the patient is now isolating at home. “We quickly activated our protocols, immediately closing the store and initiating a deep clean overnight, following all recommended guidelines from the City of Seattle and King County public health authorities,” the company wrote in a statement. “These officials have encouraged us to reopen the store after further preventative cleaning, which we have already conducted, staffed by partners who have no known impact from COVID-19.”

