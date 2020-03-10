🔥Coronavirus updates: Fear batters the economy as deaths top 3,800🔥

23m ago

Quarantined cruise ship docks at Port of Oakland

The quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship on Monday docked at the Port of Oakland, where the more than 2,000 passengers will be transported to a 14-day quarantine at military bases in California, Texas and Georgia.”It’s been a nightmare the last few days,” Eddie Castellano, a passenger from Miami, told CBS San Franciso in a telephone interview. “But today, I’m feeling great. I’m feeling hopeful that we finally after all these days I’m going to be able to get off this ship.”

41m ago

Representatives Doug Collins and Matt Gaetz announce self-quarantine after CPAC

Republican lawmakers Doug Collins and Matt Gaetz announced Monday that they will go into self-quarantine after they were informed that they came into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus at the Conservative Political Action Conference.Both Congressmen said they hadn’t experienced any symptoms, and were only isolating out of an abundance of caution. Gaetz said he’d been tested and was expecting results “soon.” The 14-day quarantine period after their exposure at CPAC will end this week. On Friday, Collins shook President Trump’s hand when he arrived in the state to visit the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. Collins and Gaetz are joining two other members of Congress, Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Paul Gosar, who announced they would isolate themselves after coming into contact with the CPAC patient.

2: 44 PM

Israel requires all travelers to self-quarantine for 14-days

All travelers leaving and entering Israel will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday. Netanyahu said it was a tough but essential decision to maintain the country’s health and economy.

2: 03 PM

Trump and top advisers scramble to contain economic impact

The federal government scrambled to minimize the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus as financial markets fell off a cliff on Monday. President Trump convened his top economic advisers in Washington and the Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee signaling a willingness to provide tax relief to soften the blow.The president planned to meet with top economic adviser Larry Kudlow, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and others at the White House upon his return from Florida on Monday afternoon. The officials will present recommendations for temporary, targeted financial measures, according to a source familiar with the plans.

1: 50 PM

Ireland cancels all St. Patrick’s Day parades

Ireland has canceled all St. Patrick’s Day parades across the country in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the cancellation and said; “further advice about mass public gatherings will be issued in the next few days.”The annual March 17 parade in Dublin is one of Ireland’s biggest tourist events and typically draws half a million people onto the city’s streets. Tens of thousands more flock to parades in Ireland’s second-largest city, Cork, and smaller communities.Ireland has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. — AP

1: 19 PM

Head of NY Port Authority tests positive for coronavirus

The executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the agency that runs the metropolitan area’s airports, tested positive and is isolated in his home, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.Cuomo said that director Rick Cotton had been at the facilities while travelers were returning from hotspots. Cuomo said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has grown to at least 142. That makes it the state with largest number of confirmed cases in the country.In New York, most cases are in Westchester County, with New York City and Nassau County having the second and third most cases. In New Jersey, there are at least six cases.

12: 33 PM

“Social distancing” may help stop the spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus quarantines like the ones in China are likely not feasible in the United States, according to a top health official. But “social distancing” measures could be effective in stopping the spread of the virus.Social distancing, CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook explained on “CBS This Morning” Monday, is “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds” at schools, work or events.Washington Governor Jay Inslee said Sunday that his state, where the majority of the U.S. cases have occurred, is considering measures including mandatory social distancing. Corporations have to start thinking about whether they should be telling people to work from home and holding teleconferences, LaPook said.He is advising his patients to use “common sense.” Those who are more vulnerable to the virus, such as people who are immunosuppressed, should avoid places like theaters or activities like cruises, he said.LaPook said social distancing has worked in the past, including during the 1918 flu pandemic.

11: 30 AM

D.C. churchgoers urged to self-quarantine

Health officials in Washington, D.C., have urged attendees of a prominent church to self-quarantine after its rector tested positive for the coronavirus. Christ Church Georgetown on Sunday identified the Reverend Tim Cole, its rector, as the first person in Washington, D.C., to test positive for coronavirus.D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that anyone who visited Christ Church Georgetown on February 24 or between February 28 and March 3 should self-quarantine at home for 14 days since their last visit to the church. “We see what’s happening across the country and certainly we want to put our city in the best position to respond and to care for people who have been exposed,” Bowser said during a press conference Monday. Health officials in the district estimate “several hundred people” had interactions with Cole.

10: 54 AM

Ireland calls off St. Patrick’s Parade as virus mires plans around Euorpe

Irish officials on Monday called off this year’s St. Patrick’s Parade in Dublin in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, as the country’s Health Minister warned Ireland would likely see a “rapid escalation” in cases that could disrupt daily life.Some other parades around the country scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, had already been cancelled.The virus that emerged late last year in China “could change the way, temporarily, all of us go about parts of our lives and it could impact our workplace, our schools and our families,” Health Minister Simon Harris said, according to The Irish Times newspaper.France announced a ban on all gatherings of more than 1,000 people over the weekend, and Germany’s health chief has recommended the same measure be implemented there.Europe’s worst outbreak by far is in Italy, where more than 260 people have died and about 16 million placed under effective quarantine amid a lockdown of vast northern regions where the virus is concentrated.

10: 18 AM

Stocks’ plunge on coronavirus uncertainty prompts brief trading halt

U.S. stocks plunged so quickly Monday that trading was halted briefly as frightened investors fled the markets amid growing economic uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus. Oil markets also collapsed after Saudi Arabia said it plans to slash prices, escalating a battle with Russia just as the coronavirus’s impact is reducing demand for oil.The Dow tumbled 1,838 points, or 7.1%, to 24,026, only minutes after trading opened on Monday. The S&P 500-stock index and tech-heavy Nasdaq composite also declined by almost 7%. Trading was halted for 15 minutes because of the steep declines. Monday’s sharp decline marks the third week of turmoil for U.S. investors, who are weighing the impact of the growing coronavirus outbreak. The new COVID-19 disease was blamed for at least 24 deaths in the U.S. as of Monday, with the number of coronavirus disease cases in the United States topping 500 on Sunday.

10: 14 AM

Virus containment measures spark deadly riots in Italian prisons

Italian media reporting protests and rioting in more than two dozen prisons across the country, with the government’s tough new control measures aimed at reining in one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks seemingly driving the unrest.As part of the measures rolled out over the weekend, the government has banned all prison visitations and limited day releases.Italian media have reported at least six inmate deaths amid the rioting, mostly in the northern regions where the country’s COVID-19 outbreak is centered. At least three inmates died amid clashes at the Modena Sant’Anna jail in northern Italy, prisoner rights group Antigone said. – Anna Matranga and Tucker Reals

9: 39 AM

Context: 20,000 people have died of flu this year in the U.S.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided a grim reminder of the toll that the seasonal flu has taken on Americans. The CDC said that so far this season, about 20,000 people have died of the flu, including 136 children.The CDC’s most recent flu report says that as of February 29, hospitalization rates among children aged 4 and under were the highest on record at this point in the season, surpassing rates reported during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. The 136 children’s deaths also mark the highest on record since the 2009 pandemic.In all, the CDC estimates about 34 million people have gotten the flu so far this season and 350,000 have been hospitalized.

9: 12 AM

NASA tells Ames Research Center staff to stay home after 1 contracts virus

NASA has asked all employees at its Ames Research Center in California to work from home until further notice after one staffer tested positive for the new coronavirus.The space agency said it received confirmation Sunday of the employee’s positive test. “We believe the exposure at the center has been limited, but — out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with NASA Headquarters and the NASA Chief Heath and Medical Officer in accordance to agency response plans — Ames Research Center will temporarily go to a mandatory telework status until further notice,” the center, one of NASA’s foremost research and development facilities, said in a statement. The Ames center is located in California’s tech Mecca of Silicon Valley.The statement indicated that NASA was still trying to figure out provisions for Ames employees “who do not have equipment to work from home or who work in labs or other facilities requiring similar technical equipment that are fixed assets.”

8: 23 AM

Italy’s unprecedented coronavirus crackdown

Italy has taken unprecedented steps to slow the alarming spread of the new coronavirus. Around 16 million people, or about a quarter of the country’s population, have been under a virtual lockdown since Sunday in northern regions.With the death toll leaping by more than 50% in one day from 233 to 366, CBS News correspondent Charlie D’Agata said the race to save lives had become a military operation, and the huge quarantine includes the financial capital of Milan and Venice, one of Italy’s main tourist draws. Other regions were also taking precautions.

The country’s beloved soccer games were being played behind closed doors without fans. Nationwide, museums have largely been closed, and for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began, the Colosseum in Rome was being shut down.Even weddings and funerals have been suspended. The elderly, especially, have been told to stay indoors.

7: 57 AM

As stocks tank, Trump again accuses media and Dems of stoking virus fears

President Trump again accused Democrats and the “Fake News Media” of spreading unwarranted fear over the coronavirus epidemic on Monday, saying both had been working to “inflame the situation far beyond what the facts would warrant.”As global stock and oil prices tanked, threatening Mr. Trump’s biggest election-year talking point of economic growth, the president quoted the U.S. Surgeon General, who along with other health experts has emphasized that the risk posed to the general U.S. population by the new virus is low.

The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American.”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Mr. Trump’s administration is facing scrutiny over its readiness to address the outbreak that has killed 24 people and infected more than 500 in the U.S. The White House has been dogged by questions over the delayed distribution of test kits to enable health officials across the U.S. to detect the COVID-19 disease. That delay may have allowed the virus to spread undetected for weeks, according to some health experts.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut called it “unforgivable” that the administration “didn’t see this coming and didn’t put the resources in early to make sure everybody had these tests available.”

7: 34 AM

Child tests positive for coronavirus in India, bringing total cases to 43

A three-year-old boy in south Indian state of Kerala has tested positive for coronavirus, making him the 43rd case in the country. The child had travelled to Italy along with his parents. The family was put through thermal screening at the airport on their arrival in India. They were kept in quarantine at a hospital where the child developed the symptoms and tested positive for the virus. Doctors say the child is under observation and in stable condition. His parents were also tested for the disease but were still awaiting the results. Relatively few children have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, and it seems to be far more dangerous for older patients and those with underlying health problems. India has had a relatively small number of confirmed cases of the disease, most of which can be traced back to countries with larger outbreaks.

A private security guard uses an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of a man at the entrance of a bank, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, India, March 9, 2020.

ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS

Authorities in some cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru and Srinagar, have asked elementary schools to remain shut through March. – Arshad R. Zargar

7: 25 AM

Stocks and oil prices plunge on coronavirus uncertainty

Global stock markets and oil prices plunged Monday after a squabble among crude producers jolted investors who were already on edge about the surging costs of the global coronavirus outbreak. Wall Street futures prices were following suit. (Follow market updates as they open in the U.S. at the link above.)The main stock indexes in London and Frankfurt dropped by more 8% at opening. Tokyo closed down 5.1% while Sydney lost 7.3% and Shanghai was off 3%. Futures prices for Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks were down more than 1,200 points as of 6: 50 a.m. Eastern.

The benchmark U.S. crude price fell as much as 30%, deepening a rout that began when Saudi Arabia, Russia and other major producers failed to agree on how much to cut output to prop up prices.- CBS/AP

7: 14 AM

Japan’s pro baseball season postponed over virus fears

Japan’s professional baseball season, originally set to open on March 20, will be postponed for the first time since the 2011 earthquake due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, the league’s boss said Monday.”We have decided to postpone the opening,” Atsushi Saito, the commissioner of Nippon Professional Baseball, told reporters. “We aim to open it during April.”Japan has had more than 500 confirmed cases of the new COVID-19 disease, many of them linked to a cruise ship that was quarantined for weeks at a port north of Tokyo. At least six people have died with the virus in Japan.-CBS/AFP

6: 55 AM

U.S. military base employee tests positive in South Korea

A South Korean national who works at a joint U.S.-South Korean military base in the country has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. military confirmed Monday, raising the number of cases linked to the U.S. military presence there to eight.The latest case is a South Korean construction worker who works at Camp Walker.U.S.-Forces Korea said in a statement that the man was isolated at his home, which was not on the base.

U.S. and South Korean heath workers were “actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed.”South Korea has grappled to contain Asia’s largest outbreak of the new COVID-19 disease outside origin country China. Most cases in South Korea have been linked to a sect-like church in the city of Daegu.

6: 34 AM

Pope live-streams Mass from solitude as Italy goes into virus lockdown

Pope Francis has celebrated morning Mass all by himself in the chapel of the Vatican hotel where he lives, and has offered up prayers for those infected with coronavirus and those caring for them. The Holy See live-streamed Francis’ Mass on Monday, evidence of new measures the Vatican City State has taken to contain the spread of the virus in line with restrictions adopted by the Italian government. With 7,375 people infected, Italy has the most cases outside Asia. – Associated Press

6: 32 AM

China signals progress in battle against coronavirus

China closed several makeshift hospitals for coronavirus patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort staff went back to work Monday as normality slowly returns to the country after weeks battling the coronavirus epidemic. New virus cases in China — which accounts for the vast majority of the more than 110,000 infections worldwide — have declined in recent weeks in a sign the country’s unprecedented lockdown measures are working. For the last two days, China has reported no new cases outside the hardest-hit province of Hubei, where the outbreak began late last year. Even there, the daily infection rate has been declining for weeks.The improving situation stands in stark contrast with the growing global spread of the disease that has affected scores of countries and prompted some governments to impose their own draconian measures and quarantines.-CBS/AFP

6: 28 AM

More U.S. colleges cancelling classes or moving them online

Barnard College, Columbia University and Stanford University announced they were cancelling in-person classes, for now. Hofstra University canceled in-person classes for the week, and Rice University scrapped classes for this week altogether.Stanford, in California, where 99 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, has cancelled all in-person classes for the remainder of the winter quarter, provost Persis Drell said in a letter.Barnard and Columbia in New York were “suspending classes on Monday and Tuesday and moving to remote classes through the end of the week before spring break,” according to a statement from Barnard President Sian Leah Beilock.Neither the Barnard nor Columbia campuses were being shut down, and facilities such as libraries and dining halls would remain open.Hoftstra, in Hempstead, New York, on Long Island, called off in-person classes for the week. Rice University, in Houston, canceled all classes for the week.

6: 25 AM

Oil slips 20% with another virus-plagued trading week to kick off

Oil prices are plunging as a dispute among producers could lead a global economy weakened by COVID-19 to be awash in an oversupply of crude. Brent crude, the international standard, lost $9.50, or 20.1%, to $35.77 per barrel, as of 7: 58 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday after earlier touching its lowest price since 2016. Benchmark U.S. crude fell $8.64 to $32.64.The dramatic losses follow a 10.1% drop for U.S. oil on Friday, which was its biggest loss in more than five years. Prices are falling as Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil-producing countries argue how much to cut production in order to prop up prices.- Associated Press

6: 22 AM

Ted Cruz and a House lawmaker self-quarantine after possible virus exposure

Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, have said they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact at a political conference in a suburb of Washington D.C. with a person who’s tested positive for COVID-19.Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday he had brief contact with the person at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and would spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction.Gosar, R-Ariz., said he had made contact with the person at CPAC and that he and three members of his senior staff were under self-quarantine. His office will be closed for the week, Gosar said in a tweet Sunday.”At this time, no member of our staff, nor Rep. Gosar are experiencing symptoms,” an aide told CBS News on Monday. “The 14 day period since the interaction will end later this week, so staff will remain at home until that is concluded and then our office will reassess. ” -CBS/AP

6: 17 AM

Italy quarantines millions as virus outbreak surges 25% in a day

Italy has ordered the quarantine of some 17 million people in the northern regions most severely affected by the country’s outbreak of the new coronavirus. Among the cities and towns put under lockdown, with nobody allowed in or out, was Italy’s financial hub of Milan.The number of cases of the COVID-19 disease in Italy surged 25% to 7,375 over the weekend, according to the Civil Protection Agency. Italy now has the highest number of infections outside China, surpassing South Korea.

Among the latest people to test positive in Italy is the army’s chief of staff, BBC News reports. Salvatore Farina said he felt well and was self-isolating.