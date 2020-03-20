🔥Coronavirus UK LIVE: Schools to close across country as Chancellor unveils fresh emergency package for worst-hit workers🔥

Teachers ‘anxious and confused’ over school closures, union saysA union has blasted the Government for creating “chaos and confusion” as teachers sought guidance over school closures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.The NASUWT union said its advice lines had been “jammed with hundreds of anxious and stressed” staff asking for advice on the definition of “key workers” and clarification on other measures.A list of essential employees was due to be published by the Government on Thursday, while details on how pupils would be awarded grades amid exam cancellations are expected on Friday.Chris Keates, acting general secretary of the NASUWT, said: “Schools have been plunged into chaos and confusion as they try to answer such basic questions as who are the key workers, how do we identify their children, what evidence is it reasonable to request from parents and what happens if other children turn up for school.”Teachers are unclear whether they should be in work or out or what they will be expected to do if they are in work.”The most overwhelming concern is what steps are being taken to protect their health and welfare given that they are being expected to remain in the front line, continuing to work with children and young people who may be carriers of Covid 19.”Special schools are to remain open during the closures, while educational settings will continue to cater for vulnerable children and pupils whose parents are key workers.Ms Keates said that teachers in special schools had expressed concerns about remaining open throughout, adding that the Government had not issued guidance accounting for staff in these schools despite repeated requests.She called for teachers to be tested for the disease as a priority, as well as access to personal protective equipment.”The NASUWT has written to ministers raising these and other issues to secure answers for our members who want to do the right thing,” she added.In England, the schools anticipated to shut will do so on Friday.