🔥Coronavirus UK LIVE: Schools prepare to shut doors amid exams confusion as 40 Underground stations close and UK braces for further 'lockdown' measures🔥

A dramatic nationwide bulk shutdown of schools is just one day away, as the government ramps up its war efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

A Level and GCSE exams have been cancelled, leaving pupils in limbo while colleges and universities call for urgent clarity around how grades will be awarded.

It comes as London braces for a potential total lockdown with some 40 Tube stations shut and bus services suspended “until further notice”, with Londoners urge not to use public transport unless urgent.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will table emergency Covid-19 legislation today, as the country continues to see its number of cases soar, with the death toll of virus patients now at 104.

Some good news has emerged from Wuhan after four months of lockdown:

No new cases in China’s coronavirus epicentreNo new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the virus epicentre Wuhan or in the surrounding Hubei province for the first time, Chinese officials said.Wuhan had previously reported thousands of new cases of coronavirus infection daily, overwhelming its health care system.The country’s health ministry said today that results over the past 24 hours showed 34 new cases, all detected in people arriving from abroad.Eight new deaths were reported, all in Wuhan.Of those new cases of infection, 21 were in Beijing, nine in the southern manufacturing centre Guangdong, two in Shanghai and one each in coastal Zhejiang and Heilongjing in the far north-east.

40 Tube stations to close as London prepares for coronavirus lockdownDozens of stations across London’s Tube network will today be closed as the capital braces for a lockdown over the coronavirus.Mayor Sadiq Khan said journeys should not be made “unless absolutely necessary” as he unveiled plans for reduced services. From Thursday, up to 40 London Underground stations that do not interchange with other lines will be closed until further notice.

Army puts 20,000 troops on standby to help tackle virus pandemicThe army has put 20,000 troops on standby ready to be deployed to Britain’s streets, hospitals and other key sites to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic.A Covid-19 support force made up of an additional 10,000 military personnel is to be set up to assist during the crisis, the Military of Defence has said.Troops will be on stand by to provide support to the NHS, including tank drivers being used to transport vital oxygen supplies, it was reported on Wednesday night.It comes after Boris Johnson refused to rule out the possibility of “further and faster measures” to control the spread of the virus in the capital, where the epidemic is running ahead of the rest of the nation.The military are on stand by to take over hotels near hospitals to help cope with patient levels on sites.Any they will if also be ready to back up police, prison and border forces during the outbreak.

For some light-hearted relief: Person dressed as T-rex stopped by police after leaving virus lockdownA person under coronavirus lockdown in Spain was stopped by police after trying to leave their home dressed as a Tyrannosaurus rex. Spanish police were prompted to issue a statement urging citizens to remain indoors after person donning a dinosaur costume was seen roaming the streets in the south-eastern city of Murcia.

Dr Holohan said the projection of 15,000 diagnoses in Ireland by the end of the month was in an “unmitigated” situation.“In other words, if the disease continues to spread through the population with no impactive measures, like social distancing measures, that’s the kind of growth trajectory we’d expect,” he explained.“So we’d be hopeful that what we will actually observe will be a lower number of cases on the basis that we have seen some success as a result of our social distancing measures.”

Announcing the latest cases on Wednesday night, Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said Irish people had been “extraordinary” in their observance of social distancing steps.“In relation to the social distancing measures that have been put place, I think we have seen an extraordinary level of compliance on the part of the public,” he said.“The public are listening and behaving responsibly.The senior medic said it was too early to tell what impact it was having on the number of cases diagnosed, but he said a clearer picture should emerge in the coming weeks.He acknowledged that potential public fatigue with the measures could become a challenge if they continue for an extended period.Dr Holohan particularly urged young people to think of their older relatives and the impact the virus could have on them when observing the restrictions on their daily lives.

The NHS has urged people to keep their blood donation appointments: Blood donors urged to keep donating as normal amid coronavirus crisisBlood donors have been urged to keep donating as the coronavirus crisis continues to develop. NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said that its donor sessions are still open around the country. It comes as people start to take social distancing measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that the public should avoid all non-essential social contact.

Ireland’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre has reported 74 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.The cases, which are made up of 29 females and 45 males, bring the total number of coronavirus cases in Ireland to 366.

Oxfam has announced it is closing its high street shops from Saturday over the coronavirus crisis.A statement by the charity, which has around 600 shops in the UK, said the decision was made to “protect the health of its staff, volunteers and customers”, adding its online store would remain open.Oxfam’s deputy trading director Anne Webb said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to shut our shops until the danger of the coronavirus has eased.“But it’s absolutely the right thing to do as the safety of our staff, volunteers and shoppers comes first. Some of our volunteers are elderly, and especially vulnerable to the infection, and we are acutely conscious of our responsibilities towards them.”

Britain faces “massive shortage” of ventilators, Swiss manufacturer saysBritain faces a “massive shortage” of ventilators that will be needed to treat critically ill patients suffering from coronavirus, after it failed to invest enough in intensive care equipment, a leading ventilator manufacturer said on Wednesday.”England is very poorly equipped,” said Andreas Wieland, chief executive of Hamilton Medical in Switzerland, which says it is the world’s largest ventilator maker.”They’re going to have a massive shortage, once the virus really arrives there,” he told Reuters in an interview.Ventilators, running in the thousands of dollars per unit, are used to help people with respiratory difficulties to breathe. They are high-tech versions of the “iron lungs” that kept people alive into the 1950s during fierce polio epidemics.

Council expands mortuary as “precautionary” measureWestminster City Council is expanding the site of the mortuary at Westminster Coroner’s Court as a “precautionary” response to the coronavirus outbreak.A temporary building was erected next to the court on Wednesday with extra storage capacity of 112.A council spokesman said: “We have plans in place to increase the capacity of our mortuary at Horseferry Road as part of a London-wide response to the coronavirus outbreak.”This is a precautionary step and similar arrangements are made during any London-wide response to incidents.”We hope and trust that this will not be needed but it is sensible to prepare at this stage.”A temporary extension was previously constructed at the site after the Grenfell Tower disaster in 2017 which killed 72 people.

Boris Johnson was adamant he would not ask for an extension to the Brexit transition period despite the mass disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.The Prime Minister insisted there will be no delay past the end-of-year deadline, even though trade negotiations scheduled for this week had to be cancelled.However, regardless of the disruption, the UK and the EU did exchange draft legal texts for the future relationship on Wednesday evening.Britain was understood to have shared a negotiating document detailing a desired free trade agreement, plans for aviation safety and a civil nuclear agreement.The PM’s Europe adviser David Frost and Brussels’ chief negotiator Michel Barnier were due to resume talks on Wednesday, but had these scuppered by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Wagamama-owner said sales “getting worse by the day” One of Britain’s biggest food and pub companies has said that sales are “getting worse by the day” as several big pub chains warned of the impact of coronavirus.Wagamama-owner The Restaurant Group, which also runs several pub-restaurants across the country, said that like-for-like sales were down 12.5% in the last two weeks.It was joined on Wednesday morning by Marston’s, which runs 1,400 pubs and warned that Government advice to avoid eating or drinking out would cause “significantly lower sales in the coming weeks”.

Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of Universities UK, said: The Government understands that universities must continue some essential services and cannot fully be locked down given students living on many campuses, and some areas of research that cannot be left unmonitored.Universities are particularly mindful of international students who are separated from friends and family and may be unable to travel because of the pandemic.Universities will continue to do all they can to support those remaining on campuses and keep them safe, and are regularly communicating with students and staff to provide them with timely and accurate information.”We await further information following today’s announcement that school exams will not go ahead.Students should not lose out on the opportunity to go on to university this year because of the challenges posed by the pandemic. We are committed to working closely with the Government, Ucas, examination regulators and school leaders on the practical implications of this and hope there will be clarity on this for students, parents, teachers and university admissions staff as soon as possible.

Professor Whitty said the UK was in for the “long haul” in terms of social distancing measures.“We’ve described it as a marathon not a sprint and we do have to be able to do things over many weeks to months if we are going to seriously get on top of this epidemic that is heading our way.”