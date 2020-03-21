🔥Coronavirus UK LIVE: Pubs, cafes and restaraunts empty as nation wakes up to Covid-19 shutdown🔥

News

›

Health

Coronavirus hits the UK – In pictures

The latest headlines in your inbox

Thousands of pubs, cafes and restaurants usually bustling with weekend customers are empty today after the coronavirus prompted sweeping closures.

The prime minister ordered that such establishments must shut for all but takeaway orders as he introduced stringent measures, to tackle the number of people struck down with Covid-19.

The UK wakes up the mass shutdown after toll for those to die following catching the virus hit 177.

While Rishi Sunak announced a swathe of economic measures aimed at supporting those unable to work due to the sweeping closures.

Follow our live updates below…

Live Updates

2020-03-20T22: 56: 06.753Z

That’s all for our live coverage today, come back tomorrow for more updates.

2020-03-20T21: 58: 35.223Z

North London mother stuck in Peru with baby recovering form pneumonia(PA)A north London mother whose nine-month-old baby is recovering from pneumonia is appealing for help after they became stranded in Peru because of the coronavirus pandemic.Caia Daly, 37, flew out to Lima with her husband Carlos Abisrror, who is originally from Peru, and two young children in February for a four-week holiday and to see family.But their Air France flight home, which was scheduled for Friday night, has been cancelled after the country closed its borders and now they do not know how or when they will get back to the UK.To make matters worse, Ms Daly spent three days in hospital this week after her baby picked up a virus which led to pneumonia.Ms Daly, who is originally from Dublin, told the PA news agency: “If things get really bad here I’m worried for my children’s health, particularly with the baby recovering from pneumonia.”It’s a lung thing, the coronavirus does cause pneumonia and because the healthcare system here isn’t amazing it’s a concern. I’d prefer to be at home.”Ms Daly had been hoping to get her family on another Air France flight back to Paris scheduled for Sunday but the British Embassy in Lima said on Friday evening that flight was now full.She tried to call Air France herself but said nobody answered the phone, while the relevant link on the airline’s website only directs back to the homepage.”It’s frustrating,” Ms Daly said. “We really don’t know what to do and we don’t know how we’re going to get out.”

2020-03-20T21: 29: 20.840Z

Countries around the world are experiencing shoppers panic-buying due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a fully-stocked supermarket in Switzerland shows residents there are behaving very differently.This week, Switzerland went into a state of emergency, with the government putting citizens in lockdown.But in stark contrast to the photos of ransacked shelves around the UK, an Australian woman named Mel shared the video of a Swiss supermarket to urge others to stay calm.

2020-03-20T21: 23: 44.330Z

All London road charging schemes will be temporarily suspended to help critical workers move around the capital during the coronavirus crisis.Transport for London (TfL) said the Congestion Charge, Ultra Low Emission Zone and Low Emission Zone would stop operating from Monday until further notice.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan asked for the suspension to ensure workers like NHS staff could get around easily. Read more below:

2020-03-20T21: 08: 51.610Z

Wall Street has ended the week the same way it began – in full retreat from the coronavirus.Stocks fell sharply and the price of oil sank on Friday, as federal and state governments moved to shut down bigger swathes of the nation’s economy in the hope of limiting the spread of the outbreak.The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid more than 900 points, ending the week with a 17.3% loss. The index has declined in four of the last five weeks.

2020-03-20T20: 45: 26.846Z

And the situation in London intensifies: ‘Critical incident’ at London hospital due to surge in virus patientsLondon hospital Northwick Park has declared a “critical incident” due to a surge in the number of coronavirus patients. The hospital, based in Harrow, said in a message to staff that its critical care capacity is full and that it is now seeking to transfer seriously ill patients to other hospitals in the capital.

2020-03-20T20: 43: 50.016Z

Looking for Netflix inspiration over the next 12 weeks?

2020-03-20T20: 42: 37.190Z

UAE announces first two deaths from coronavirusThe United Arab Emirates health ministry announced on Friday its first two deaths from coronavirus, UAE official news agency WAM said.The two deaths are for cases that suffered from previous health conditions, the agency said.

2020-03-20T20: 38: 36.393Z

Londoners stop using the Tube amid the pandemic: Tube journeys fall by 70% as Londoners stay at home during pandemicTube journeys have fallen by 70 per cent as Londoners stay at home to try and curb the spread of coronavirus. People in the capital have been urged not to use public transport for anything other than essential journeys to keep the network free for critical workers during the pandemic.

2020-03-20T20: 36: 42.646Z

Here’s the latest today from Europe: Brits ‘held prisoner’ on cruise ship bound for coronavirus-hit ItalyBrits are among passengers being “held prisoner” on board a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-hit Italy, according to a UK guest’s family.People travelling on the Costa Pacifica, run by Italian-firm Costa Cruises, have been told they must sail to the country after Spanish and French authorities refused to let them disembark.

2020-03-20T20: 35: 29.190Z

First case in Zimbabwe fuels Africa pandemic fearsFears are growing about the spread of the coronavirus in Africa after Zimbabwe announced its first case – in one of Africa’s most visited tourist locations.The pandemic threatens a national health system that has nearly collapsed amid an economic crisis.Health minister Obadiah Moyo said the infected man lives in the popular tourist destination of Victoria Falls.He said the 38-year-old had travelled to Britain on March 7, returning home via neighbouring South Africa on March 15.He put himself in self-isolation upon arrival and later called his doctor after realising “he was not feeling too well”, the minister said.

2020-03-20T20: 31: 19.606Z

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:

This extraordinary economic package from the Chancellor packs a punch. He has not flinched from taking essential action to support jobs and underpin consumer confidence. He has offered urgent action to help firms operate now and in the immediate future.The VAT deferral is a vital lifeline for thousands of firms and millions of jobs in UK retail. Hardworking staff across the retail industry should benefit from the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which will guarantee wages and help keep people in jobs. But it is essential that both are delivered promptly and effectively.However, the challenge to communities, shops, jobs and livelihoods remains all to real. The Government has shown itself to be both bold and flexible in its handling of this unfolding crisis. This approach will be vital in the coming months as further actions may well become essential to the survival of businesses and jobs around the country.

2020-03-20T20: 30: 01.733Z

Helen Barnard, deputy director of policy and partnerships at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: The Government is right to recognise that we all want to support each other through these very difficult times. The Chancellor’s plan for a new job retention scheme is a huge and welcome intervention to prevent employees from losing their livelihoods due to the coronavirus pandemic, and one which we urge employers to make use of as quickly as possible.It’s also right to boost social security so that it offers the vital public service we can all rely on, with more support through Universal Credit and housing allowances. People who are already sick, caring for family members or have lost jobs or hours will be anxious to see the details to determine if their family can weather the storm amid rising costs. It will take a strong anchor to keep people from being pulled under.At a time where we all feel fear, anxiety and restriction, living in poverty presents extra and pressing challenges. Our shared values demand that people have access to the lifeline they need whatever their circumstances. The government must build on their impressive commitment to workers and ensure that everyone has what they need to get through exceptionally hard times.

2020-03-20T20: 29: 26.950Z

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s employment support package will cost the taxpayer billions of pounds a month to keep going, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) economic think tank has said.IFS director Paul Johnson said the final cost to the Exchequer of paying up to 80% of the wages of workers whose jobs were under threat from the coronavirus outbreak was “unknowable”.He said that if the support was claimed for 10% of employees it could cost the Government £10 billion over three months.“The cost of the wage subsidy package is unknowable at present but will run into several billion pounds per month that it is in operation,” he said.“It is clearly a policy designed in haste and will require considerable speed and flexibility from HMRC to deliver. As a result there are obvious concerns about its design.“An employer with 10 employees might have enough work to keep them all occupied half time. This policy gives a very clear incentive to furlough half of them and keep half of them on full time.“There may also be concerns about policing this especially for owner-managed companies paying wages to the owner.”

2020-03-20T20: 23: 46.816Z

Harrods shared a message after closing its store today:

2020-03-20T20: 23: 02.610Z

Here’s the latest from the World Health Organisation:

2020-03-20T20: 09: 47.053Z

Children should ride bikes ‘two metres apart’ – deputy chief medical officerChildren should avoid team sports and ride their bikes two metres apart to maintain social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said the Government was not saying to avoid going outside – but to do so in a way which “reduces social contact”.The announcements that pubs, cafes and restaurants were to close came as schools across the UK shut their gates until further notice on Friday.During a Downing Street briefing, Dr Harries said it was important to strike a balance between maintaining physical and mental wellbeing during the pandemic.When asked about children going outside, she said: “For example keeping two metres apart, off for a bike ride together or something, that is absolutely fine.”And in many ways, we would encourage that.”But she recommended that children should keep hold of their own bikes, wash their hands regularly and continue to catch coughs and sneezes in a tissue.

2020-03-20T20: 08: 49.603Z

Kirsty McNeill, campaigns director at Save the Children, said: Even before coronavirus, four million children lived in poverty in the UK. We all must work together in the coming months to stop more children falling into poverty during this crisis.We welcome the measures announced by the Chancellor this afternoon, which will be hugely reassuring to families worried about their jobs. It is crucial that employers are supported to keep on their staff and pay their wages – it’s not only good for business, but will be a lifeline to many families anxious about the future.As the Chancellor outlined, some will sadly still lose their jobs, and people who are self-employed or struggling on low wages will need extra help from our social security system. That is why the measures set out today are reassuring to hear, and we will be talking to families we work with to make sure they’re making a difference.We all need to do our bit to support children during these unsettling times. We will continue to work with partners and governments across the UK to ensure that all families get the help they need to get through this crisis.

2020-03-20T20: 08: 21.360Z

Duncan Bannatyne said: “All of our members will be disappointed they can’t attend their health club in the usual way, but Boris is right that we need to take further radical action to stop this dangerous virus.“We want to play our part in beating Covid-19, and we will do so without costing our dedicated staff their jobs. The announcement that the Government will cover a significant proportion of our wage bill, together with business rate support, gives me the confidence to keep my business ticking over ready for the end of this emergency.”

2020-03-20T20: 04: 26.353Z

Here’s our full story on Donald Trump’s press conference today: Trump insists he respects China after calling Covid-19 ‘Chinese virus’US president Donald Trump has said he “respects China greatly” after sparking a backlash by repeatedly calling Covid-19 the “Chinese virus”. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mr Trump said he has a “very good relationship” with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but said it was “unfortunate that this got out of control”.