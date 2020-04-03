🔥Coronavirus UK LIVE: NHS Nightingale to open after major spike in Covid-19 patient deaths🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The UK’s first coronavirus field hospital is due to open in London today in a bid to give the NHS more capacity to combat Covid-19.

Prince Charles is set to officially unveil the NHS Nightingale facility, based at the ExCel Centre, via video link this morning.

It comes after the UK saw its largest daily spike of coronavirus patient deaths yesterday, while the number of people infected worldwide since the outbreak began broke one million.

Meanwhile, the PM faces questions over so-called “immunity passports” which could be issued to recovered patients, with experts warning it could see people deliberately try to get infected to obtain such a document.

2020-04-03T05: 59: 45.503Z

London’s ExCel Centre has been transformed into a huge field hospital to take on coronavirus patients in the capital as cases and deaths continue to soar.

2020-04-03T05: 56: 56.176Z

Prince Charles will today open London’s huge new NHS Nightingale Hospital via video link as he pays tribute to those on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus. The heir to the throne will also thank those who have worked “tirelessly” to create the new medical facility at the ExCel centre to ease the growing pressure on hospitals amid the crisis.

2020-04-03T02: 43: 40.593Z

PM faces questions over ‘immunity passports’ for recovered patientsBoris Johnson faces fresh questions over the UK’s coronavirus battleplan after it emerged controversial “immunity passports” could be issued to patients who have recovered. Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed the government is considering handing out the documents to allow people to “get back, as much as possible, to normal life” amid a nationwide lockdown.But experts have been quick to criticise the potential move, describing it as “dangerous” and warning it could lead to people deliberately trying to get infected to obtain one of the certificates.

2020-04-03T00: 28: 08.606Z

Emergency business loans revamped after criticism amid virus crisisRishi Sunak’s emergency loan scheme for businesses struggling to survive the coronavirus pandemic has been revamped after it faced strong criticism over access.More businesses will now be able to access financial support during the Covid-19 lockdown after the Chancellor announced a wider package of measures to assist companies.The move will enable larger firms with turnovers as high as £500 million to access support, while opening up the availability of state-backed cash to smaller companies.And the Treasury has confirmed the imposition of new rules on lenders in a bid to ensure money gets to business owners faster and with less personal risk involved.More on this here.

2020-04-02T23: 46: 21.230Z

Trump tested again for coronavirusUS President Donald Trump has been tested again to determine whether he had been infected by the coronavirus.The test came back negative, the White House said.A letter from Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said Mr Trump had undergone what was a second test for coronavirus.He was tested last month after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who later tested positive.The president’s doctor said Mr Trump was tested with a new, rapid point-of-contact test and the result came back in 15 minutes.

2020-04-02T22: 50: 34.486Z

Sturgeon: Lifting lockdown measures would not save economyNicola Sturgeon has said lifting lockdown measures “prematurely” would not prevent Scotland from suffering further economic damage.The Scottish First Minister was speaking on BBC Scotland’s The Nine when she reiterated her message that preventing the loss of life was the most important factor for these measures.She told the programme a “balance” had to be struck to prevent as many people as possible from dying of the virus and protecting the economy.Ms Sturgeon said: “The longer we are having to deal with the virus in this way the greater the economic impact and nobody is blind or deaf to that.”But flip it the other way and we come out these measures prematurely, in order to avoid further economic damage, and what happens is the virus spirals out of control again – that’s not helping the economy.”Because we will have vast numbers of people off work, we will have huge numbers of people dying from this and the economic damage will not be escaped.”It is a balance that has to be struck – and I say this really sincerely and straight – it has to be a balance that’s struck with the preservation of life very much at the top of the priority list.”

2020-04-02T21: 53: 57.206Z

One of the more surreal moments of the pandemic. Alastair Campbell serenades neighbours and NHS workers… on the bagpipes.

2020-04-02T21: 16: 36.560Z

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have phoned the colleagues of the first frontline NHS hospital worker to die after contracting coronavirus to sympathise with their loss and praise their “incredible” efforts.William and Kate “shared in our grief”, staff from Queen’s Hospital Burton in the West Midlands said after the royals rang on Wednesday to talk about consultant Amged El-Hawrani.Mr El-Hawrani, an ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon, died at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Saturday after contracting Covid-19 from his patients.Adrian Thompson, an ENT consultant at the Burton on Trent hospital where Mr El-Hawrani had worked, said: “I have worked with Amged for 14 years at Queen’s Hospital. He was a close friend and colleague and was highly respected by everybody who worked with him.”We are all aware of the seriousness of Covid but when it takes the life of one of our own it hits us a bit harder.”Their royal highnesses were very empathetic in offering their condolences and they were really sorry to hear we had lost a colleague.”

2020-04-02T21: 07: 03.120Z

Matt Lucas has released the music video for his Baked Potato song, which aims to raise money to feed NHS workers.The former Little Britain star’s new single, Thank You Baked Potato, will see all proceeds go to FeedNHS, an initiative set up to raise £1 million to get 6,000 meals per day into London hospitals for critical care staff.The song is an updated version of one Lucas performed two decades ago on comedy quiz show Shooting Stars

2020-04-02T20: 58: 05.780Z

2020-04-02T20: 37: 39.373Z

Bagpipers across Scotland have performed a tune to show their appreciation for key workers.Finlay MacDonald, 42, of Clarkston in East Renfrewshire, took part in the Pipe Up! For The Key Workers! event at 8pm on Thursday.He said: “It was great, a really special moment – all our neighbours were out in their gardens with a rousing round of applause.“This is our way of entertaining people and showing our appreciation to key staff who are keeping us safe.“We have heard from people in Japan, South Africa, America, Spain and Italy who are all taking part.”Bagpipers were urged by the National Piping Centre to play Scotland the Brave in their own neighbourhoods.

2020-04-02T20: 28: 46.176Z

Councils are urging the public not to be too hasty during their lockdown spring cleans…

2020-04-02T19: 39: 38.996Z

2020-04-02T19: 34: 42.043Z

The clap will be help each Thursday at 8pm

2020-04-02T19: 32: 15.406Z

Firefighters lined up to clap for the NHS (Reuters)

2020-04-02T19: 20: 12.460Z

Nicola Sturgeon clapped for carers

2020-04-02T19: 06: 55.880Z

Read more here: Coronavirus transmission rate may have fallen, says health expertEvening StandardThe coronavirus transmission rate may have fallen, indicating that infections are going to reduce, an expert has said. Professor Stephen Powis, the medical director of NHS England, said there was early academic evidence that the transmission rate in the community may have fallen below one. He added that this was important because it meant that people with Covid-19 were no longer passing the virus on to multiple people.

2020-04-02T19: 01: 41.966Z

People across the UK are clapping for the NHS