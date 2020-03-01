🔥Coronavirus UK latest: Staff member at Reading infant school among three latest cases in England🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A staff member at a Berkshire primary school is among Britain’s three latest cases of coronavirus, sparking fears among parents.

The headteacher of Willow Bank Infant School in Reading sent out an email on Saturday urging families to “remain calm and follow the recommended hygiene procedures”.

In the message, Michelle Masters confirmed that one of the team had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, adding: “The school will be shut for some days to allow for a deep clean and to ensure that the risk of infection remain(s) low.”

The identity and specific role of the infected person at the school have not yet been confirmed.

The total number of confirmed cases in the UK is now 23 , with more than 10,000 people tested for the virus.

British health officials continue urgent efforts to identify a mystery coronavirus carrier, after a Surrey man became the first person to catch the illness within the UK.

It is understood the patient’s partner, who has also developed symptoms, works with at least one person who recently returned to the UK from Italy – the country worst hit by the virus in Europe, The Times reported.

Authorities are urgently tracing anyone who has been in contact with him.

Health officials are also contacting anyone who had close contact with a patient from the Cotswolds area, while another was confirmed in Hertfordshire.

Two of the thee patients confirmed on Saturday had recently travelled back from Italy while the other had returned from Asia, Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said.

Coronavirus passed on within UK for first time as 20th case confirmed

It comes the government draws up plans to cope with the outbreak and restrict its spread.

Ministers have confirmed, as part of contingency measures for if the spread of coronavirus escalates into a pandemic, that “broader measures” will be considered to keep the public safe and ensure the NHS can handle the added strain.

The plans include a Dad’s Army-style emergency registration of health professionals who have retired, as well as relaxing rules around school class sizes in case teachers are off ill or forced to self-isolate.

Other proposals include introducing emergency indemnity coverage for healthcare workers to allow them to diagnose or care for those who contract the deadly illness.

Ministers are also considering whether to recommend more employees work from home and discourage “unnecessary travel”.

The so-called “social distancing” approach is part of a strategy designed to delay the peak of the outbreak until later in the year, potentially helping to combat the virus during warmer weather conditions when it will spread less easily.

The Prime Minister said: “Coronavirus may very well be a challenge in the weeks and months ahead.

“But I have no doubt that with the help of the NHS and its incomparable staff this country will get through it – and beat it.”

Londoners wear coronavirus masks – in pictures

As part of the bid to step up Government preparations, Boris Johnson has announced he will establish a “war room” in the Cabinet Office featuring a cross-Whitehall team of communications experts who are responsible for rolling out a public information campaign.

A publicity campaign will be unveiled featuring posters and social media adverts to reinforce the importance of hand-washing for 20 seconds or more with water and soap in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The PM will chair his first emergency Cobra meeting about the outbreak on Monday.