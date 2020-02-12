🔥Coronavirus UK latest: First case diagnosed in London🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The first coronavirus case has been diagnosed in London, a source has told the Standard.

The patient is reported to be a woman and is said to be on the way to hospital.

The Department of Health and Social Care is expected to make an announcement on the case this evening.

Meanwhile, the quarantine of 83 people being held in Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, Merseyside, is expected to be lifted on Thursday amid reports they have all tested negative for the covid-19 strain of the coronavirus.

All of those in quarantine were flown back from China and taken directly to the hospital after arriving in the UK on January 31.

A spokesman for the Department of Health said the “quarantine is expected to end tomorrow” but declined to comment on the test results of the patients

More follows…