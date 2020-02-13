🔥Coronavirus UK latest: Eight-month-old baby boy feared to be Britain's youngest victim🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A baby boy is feared to be the youngest person in the UK suffering from coronavirus after he was reportedly treated by an infected GP.

The eight-month-old and his mother have been placed into quarantine in their own home after both came into direct contact with the confirmed carrier, the Telegraph reported.

The infant’s father told the paper his son has “all the symptoms” associated with the virus and he is terrified his daughter, four, may also have been infected.

“We’re in hell,” he said. “Completely petrified. My ex-partner keeps breaking down in tears.”

The child, who has a pre-existing lung condition and haemophilia, was examined by one of two Brighton GPs who have tested positive for the virus, known as Covid-19.

The father explained that his former partner had taken the baby to Worthing A&E last Tuesday for a check up.

The family then returned yesterday morning, accompanied by paramedics in full hazmat suits, to be tested for the virus. The results are expected to come back on Friday.

After the tests the man said they were given masks to wear told to self-isolate at home.

“We’re staying in the house and giving the kids Calpol and paracetamol, but nothing’s working,” he said.

It comes after Public Health England (PHE) confirmed it had traced and advised all close contacts of the two GPs, including about 12 patients.

Between them, the doctors worked at a nursing home, Worthing A&E and two GP practices.

Staff at the hospital complained they had not been given enough information, with one doctor saying: “I had to go into work this morning knowing someone in A&E had tested positive for coronavirus yet we had been told nothing.”

Deputy chief executive and chief medical officer Dr George Findlay said: “As soon as it was confirmed that a healthcare worker from our A&E department was one of the eight confirmed Coronavirus cases, Public Health England immediately began contacting all patients and staff who came into close contact with them.

“They are now being advised on the precautions they need to take.”

He added: “It’s important to stress that if you do need emergency care, our experienced and skilled staff are here for you.

“But we are asking people to help minimise pressure on A&E services by using alternative options for treatment of non-emergency conditions wherever possible.”

Meanwhile, in Brighton, pupils at several schools have been told they could stay at home after reports that some teachers and families feared they had come into contact with the virus.

The Department for Education has issued advice to schools to follow instructions given by PHE regarding self-isolation for people who have recently travelled from Wuhan or specified countries.

There have been almost 60,000 cases of the virus in China and more than 1,300 deaths.

In the rest of the world more than 400 cases have been confirmed across 24 countries, with two deaths so far confirmed outside mainland China.