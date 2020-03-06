🔥Coronavirus UK: How to self-isolate if you are asked to🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Some people are being asked to temporarily isolate themselves to avoid the risk of coronavirus spreading.

If you’re waiting for the results of tests for coronavirus infection, you might be asked to stay home and self-isolate rather than being admitted to hospital.

If you’ve travelled to an area affected by coronavirus (parts of Asia and Italy) or been in close contact with someone infected, don’t go straight to the GP or hospital. Call NHS 111 first instead, even if your symptoms are mild.

The Government has told employers to provide sick pay to people with Covid-19 symptoms who are told to self-isolate. For people told to self-isolate who don’t have symptoms, an automatic legal right to sick pay is currently under review, but in the meantime you can claim universal credit or employment and support allowance.

(Jeremy Selwyn)

So what does it actually mean to self-isolate?

When self-isolating, you or the person you are caring for should stay at home, except for getting medical care. Take time off work or education, and avoid public areas. Do not use public transport or taxis until you are told that it is safe to do so.

Stay in a well-ventilated room with a window that’s separate from anyone else in your home. Keep the door closed.

Use a separate bathroom from everyone else in your home if you can. If you have to share a bathroom, try to use it last each day, and then clean it thoroughly yourself. Use separate body and hand towels from the rest of your household.

Make sure any rubbish is put in two tied bin bags to keep it secure. Don’t throw the bags away until you receive negative test results. If you test positive for coronavirus, you will be told what to do with your waste.

If you live in shared accommodation such as university halls, you should only come out of your room when you have to, wearing a facemask if you have been issued one. If you share a kitchen, don’t use it while others are present if you can and take your meals back to your room to eat.

How will I be able to get food and supplies?

You can ask someone to bring you groceries, medication or other shopping, or you can order food and supplies to be delivered to you. Either way, make sure that they be left outside your home for you to collect.

Don’t share dishes, glasses, cups or eating utensils with anyone else in your home when you have used them. After using any of these, wash them thoroughly with soap and water or use a dishwasher, and dry with a separate tea towel.

How long does self-isolation last?

Self-isolation lasts 14 days if you’ve been to a Category 1 area (parts of China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy), or you’ve had contact with someone known to have had Covid-19, even if you have no symptoms and receive a negative test result.

If you’ve been to a Category 2 country or area, you should self-isolate even after a negative test results until either your symptoms have gone or you are back in the UK for 14 days, whichever is sooner.

If your symptoms get worse or you develop new symptoms within your isolation period, call NHS 111 and follow their advice.