🔥Coronavirus UK: First day of pub and restaurant closures in bid to stop Covid-19 spread as cases could top 4,000🔥

The first day of a UK-wide shut down has seen thousands of pubs, bars, theatres and restaurants across the country closed in the Government’s bid to stem the coronavirus spread.

Boris Johnson ordered the closing down of the hospitality and entertainment sectors last night – amid fears the NHS will be overwhelmed unless the Covid-19 outbreak is checked.

It comes after people had been urged to limit their activities, with scientists warning “social distancing” measures will have to stay in place for months to come.

The number of people confirmed to have been infected with the virus is at 3,983 while 177 people have died after receiving the diagnosis.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak unveil new measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Details of any further confirmed cases will be announced later today.

It comes as:

The Government announced unprecedented scheme to cover most of the wages of workers whose jobs are under threat from the outbreak could run to billions of pounds a month.

A London hospital announced a “critical incident” .

Supermarkets hired thousands of extra workers to meet demand amid mass panic buying – despite the Government urging people not to stockpile.

Mr Johnson said there was a “massive effort” underway to ensure the health service had the ventilators and intensive care beds it needs to cope.

Italy’s death toll topped 4,000, with the nation warning the UK of further cases.

After announcing the mass hospitality closures, the PM acknowledged the ban went against the “freedom-loving instincts” of the British people, he said it was essential to achieve the 75% reduction in “unnecessary” social contacts required to reduce the rate of infection.

It was not clear exactly how the measures – backed by the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – will be enforced, although the Prime Minister indicated it could be done through the licensing system.

The Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned the cost of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s coronavirus job retention scheme was simply “unknowable”.

The Chancellor said employers would be able to apply to HM Revenue and Customs to cover 80% of the wages of staff they keep on up to £2,500 a month.

IFS director Paul Johnson said if the support was claimed for 10 per cent of employees it could cost the Government £10 billion over three months.

“The cost of the wage subsidy package is unknowable at present but will run into several billion pounds per month that it is in operation,” he said.

Number 10 also said in a statement that Mr Johnson spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the “need for a global response” to the pandemic.

Mr Guterres had earlier warned the virus spread could cause a global recession “perhaps of record dimensions”.