🔥Coronavirus threat to Six Nations as Ireland hold talks over Italy match after calls for cancellation🔥

Irish rugby officials are ­holding talks with their government on Wednesday over whether Italy’s Six Nations visit to Dublin next Saturday will take place, as the coronavirus continues to impact elite-level sport.

On Tuesday, Ireland’s health minister, Simon Harris, said that the game should not go ahead because of the spread of the disease in Italy.

That led the Irish Rugby Union to seek urgent talks to ascertain “specific reasoning” behind calling for the ­cancellation. Those talks are taking place on Wednesday.

An IRFU statement on Tuesday night said: “Until such time as the IRFU has had contact with the Minister and gets an understanding of the government’s strategic policy on travel to and from Ireland and the cancellation of mass gatherings, it is not in a position to comment further.”

The talks could lead to the game’s cancellation, causing Six Nations chaos.

There is precedent for the postponement of games, with the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in 2001 leading to three matches being played in the autumn of that year, six months after the Championship was due to end.

A more likely timing for rearranged fixtures would be in the summer, around teams’ international tours.

If Italy’s visit to Ireland was cancelled, there would be a major possibility of England’s games — men’s, women’s and Under-20s — in Italy on the weekend of March 14 also being called off.

The RFU say they are monitoring the situation closely. There is also the ­possibility that games could be played behind closed doors.

England’s men are due to close their Six Nations campaign against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on March 14 (Getty Images)

More than 300 people have contracted the virus in the northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto, where 11 towns are under quarantine lockdown.

Last weekend’s women’s Six Nations clash between Italy and Scotland, due to take place in Legnano, was called off, along with a number of other sporting events in the country.

On Wednesday, officials in Tokyo reiterated their stance that preparations would continue as normal for this summer’s Olympics, despite the spreading virus.

IOC member Dick Pound said: “As far as we all know, you’re going to Tokyo.” However, a decision over the Games going ahead could be made as late as the end of May.

The British Olympic Association said they were closely monitoring the situation, a spokesperson saying: “There is no higher priority than the safety and health of our athletes and delegation and we will be monitoring the situation over the coming months, staying in close contact with both Tokyo 2020 and the IOC.”

London Mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey had previously said London could step in to host the Games, while current Mayor, Sadiq Khan, said the city could “step up to the plate”. But with cases of the virus already spread throughout Europe, that does not appear a viable option for the IOC at this stage.

Uefa, meanwhile, said they were unsure whether Euro 2020 would be affected. Executive committee member Michele Uva said: “We are at the waiting stage. We are monitoring country by country and football must follow the orders of the individual countries. The sporting path will only be close if the situation gets worse.”

The Jockey Club today tried to allay fears about the Cheltenham Festival going ahead next month.

A spokesman said: “It’s still full speed ahead for the Festival in a fortnight’s time. Racing continues to liaise closely with the Government to stay on top of the situation and we are looking forward to four fantastic days of racing.”

But the British Horseracing Authority admitted an industry group was already in place regarding the implications of the virus to Cheltenham and the wider industry.