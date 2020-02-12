coronavirus-tests-on-two-prisoners-at-hmp-bullingdon-come-back-negative

🔥Coronavirus tests on two prisoners at HMP Bullingdon come back negative🔥

News
John koli0

Tests for coronavirus on two prisoners at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire have come back negative, it is understood.

More follows…

