🔥Coronavirus tests conducted in London homes as part of new drive to tackle infections🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Coronavirus tests are being carried out in London homes as part of a new NHS scheme to make examining for the infection safer.

As Covid-19 spreads worldwide, the NHS has launched the pilot plan in the capital, with a view to roll it out nationwide.

Professor Keith Willett, NHS strategic incident director for coronavirus, said: “We have started to pilot home testing for coronavirus in London, which will be carried out by NHS staff, like nurses or paramedics, allowing people to stay home rather than having to travel, which is safer for you and your family and limits the spread of infection.”

Authorities said a total of 5,549 people in the UK have been tested for coronavirus, of whom nine have tested positive,as of Thursday afternoon.

Wuhan, China: Coronavirus – In pictures

“Anyone who is concerned they have signs and symptoms should continue to use NHS 111 as their first point of contact – they will tell you exactly what you need to do and where necessary, the right place to be tested,” Prof Willett said.

The pilot schemes as more than 70 Brits who have been trapped aboard a virus-stricken cruise ship off the coast of Japan await a flight home to the UK.

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

The passengers are due to land at Boscombe Down Ministry of Defence base, near Salisbury in Wiltshire, on Saturday

Only those without symptoms will be able to board the plane having left the Diamond Princess ship, while all the passengers will be taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral for 14 days of quarantine.

Coronavirus: Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined

Elsewhere, Britons in Cambodia who left another cruise ship, the Westerdam, and who have been cleared for travel are being assisted by the Foreign Office to make their way home.

There have been more than 75,000 confirmed infections of the virus recorded in mainland China and around 1,070 cases across 26 other countries – including those on board the Diamond Princess.

Authorities in China recorded 118 deaths on Thursday.

This takes the total to 2,236 inside the country.