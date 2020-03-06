🔥Coronavirus testing kits rushed to ship quarantined in California🔥

Live

California health officials said 35 people aboard the Grand Princess Cruise ship have exhibited flu-like symptoms after the ship was quarantined 70 miles off the coast of San Francisco on Thursday. The Coast Guard rushed to deliver 300 coronavirus testing kits to the ship amid a state of emergency over California’s first coronavirus-linked death – an elderly man who had been a passenger on the same ship just weeks ago. Jamie Yuccas spoke to some passengers stuck aboard.