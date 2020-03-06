coronavirus-testing-kits-rushed-to-ship-quarantined-in-california

🔥Coronavirus testing kits rushed to ship quarantined in California🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Live

Watch CBSN Live

California health officials said 35 people aboard the Grand Princess Cruise ship have exhibited flu-like symptoms after the ship was quarantined 70 miles off the coast of San Francisco on Thursday. The Coast Guard rushed to deliver 300 coronavirus testing kits to the ship amid a state of emergency over California’s first coronavirus-linked death – an elderly man who had been a passenger on the same ship just weeks ago. Jamie Yuccas spoke to some passengers stuck aboard.

Related Posts

smart-car-seat-&apos;to-stop-that-wriggling-in-rear&apos;

🔥Smart car-seat 'to stop that wriggling in rear'🔥

John koli
ousmane-dembele-injury:-barcelona-star-suffers-&apos;complete-proximal-hamstring-tear&apos;

Ousmane Dembele injury: Barcelona star suffers 'complete proximal hamstring tear'

John koli
some-midwest-states-projected-to-lose-house-seats

Some Midwest states projected to lose House seats

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *