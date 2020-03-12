The latest headlines in your inbox

Coronavirus has hit the UK, with the Government warning it could spread “really rather fast” through the country. ​

Prime Minister Boris Johnson added that the Government was making “extensive preparations” to soften the impact of the virus.

The first British person to die of Covid-19 was confirmed to be on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan on February 29. The Department of Health has since confirmed further fatalities linked to Covid-19.

Here’s everything you need to know about the virus – including symptoms and NHS guidance.

What is coronavirus?

Covid-19 is an infectious respiratory disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus.

Due to the fact it is a new illness, it is not known exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person, but similar viruses are spread in cough droplets.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

According to the NHS, the main symptoms of coronavirus are having a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath.

People with the virus will typically show flu-like symptoms, including a fever and a cough, that can progress to severe pneumonia. This can then cause breathing difficulties.

The World Health Organisation have also stated that some patients may also experience aches and pains, as well as nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea.

Who is most at risk?

Those with weakened immune systems, the elderly or those with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease will suffer more severe symptoms.

What measures should you take to protect yourself?

Simple steps go a long way to helping people avoid catching and spreading germs, such as coronavirus.

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Ensure you clean them when you arrive at work or get in after your commute

Catch sneezes and coughs with a tissue, then bin it immediately, making sure you wash your hands afterwards or use antibacterial gel

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid those who are unwell

Hand washing advice:

Public Health England has launched an advertising campaign to encourage Brits to wash their hands more effectively.

The Government says this will help slow the spread of the virus.

The government says that you should wash your hands when you get to work or arrive home, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing and before eating or touching food.

You should wash your hands for 20 seconds each time, using soap and water or hand sanitiser.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “Washing hands regularly is the single most important thing that an individual can do.”

Is there treatment available?

As the infection is relatively new, there is no specific treatment for coronavirus at this time. Treatment available only aims to relieve symptoms.

The British government has allocated £46 million to creating a vaccine, but experts warn that it may not be ready for a year.

How to self-isolate – if you are asked to

Coronavirus: What is self-isolating?

If you believe you could have coronavirus, you should call NHS 111 – even if the symptoms are mild. Do not visit your GP or local surgery.

In the event you are asked to self-isolate, you should stay at home for 14 days and not go to work, school or any public areas to avoid the risk of spreading the disease.

You can ask someone to bring groceries, medication or other items to you, which should then be left outside your home for you to collect.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty added later that the UK will probably soon advise that “everybody who has even minor respiratory tract infections or a fever should be self isolating for seven days afterwards”.​

More information from the NHS on the coronavirus can be found HERE