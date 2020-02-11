🔥Coronavirus super-spreaders: Who are they and how are they spreading the deadly virus?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

While health officials around the world try to contain coronavirus, more is being learned about the strain and how it is being transmitted.

And the outbreak, which has now killed more than 1,000 people in China, has led to suggestions that some people are “super-spreaders” of the virus.

A British man who caught the virus in Singapore in January is appeared to be linked to several other confirmed cases in Europe.

These include five Britons, including a nine-year-old boy, who contracted the virus in the French Alpine ski town of Contamines-Montjoie after staying in the same chalet as the man.

He has since been named as Steve Walsh, a scout leader and businessman from Hove, who has spoken out to say he is “fully recovered”.

Some have labelled the man a “super-spreader”, leading to questions such as who can be a super-spreader and how are they spreading the virus?

The death toll in mainland China reached 1,016 this week, with the number of people to die in one day surpassing 100 for the first time on Monday.

The total number of people infected stands at 42,638.

It comes after the UK declared the virus a “serious and imminent threat to public health” and said it would forcibly detain infected people if necessary.

The Evening Standard explores this topic.

What is a super-spreader?

A masked woman in a plastic raincoat walks on a street in Beijing (AP)

There is no agreed scientific definition of a super-spreader.

However, it is a term used when one person appears to infect significantly more people than would normally be expected.​

Is anyone affected by coronavirus a super-spreader?

We do not know, although there are signs that a British businessman could potentially be regarded as a super-spreader.

The World Health Organisation has not defined a super-spreader in relation to coronavirus, and Public Health England will also not use the label for anyone in the latest outbreak.

Why do some people spread more?

Some people spread viruses to more people than is normal (REUTERS)

Possible explanations include super-spreaders secreting more of the virus than other people, these people can be referred to as “super-shredders”.

Some people simply come into contact with a significantly higher number of other people, whether it be through their work or lots of close contact travel.

And they could be spreading the disease around even if they are not showing any symptoms at that point.

On average, a person infected with the new coronavirus will pass it on to between two and three other people.

But, this is just on average. Some people will not pass it on to anybody, while others will pass the infection on to more.

What about past epidemics?

Super-spreading events can be hugely significant during an outbreak, as seen in past epidemics.

In 2015, it was reported that 82 people had been infected in a super-spread, via one hospital patient with Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers).

In the more recent Ebola epidemic in West Africa, most cases are thought to have been traced to a much smaller number of people.

Young school children in the UK are often regarded as super-spreaders of cold and flu.

Doctors say a virus can spread more easily in schools and nurseries, and then children pass the illnesses on.

How can super-spreaders change an outbreak?

The Diamond Princess cruise ship with around 3,700 people on board sits anchored in quarantine off the port of Yokohama after a number of passengers were confirmed to be infected with coronavirus (Getty Images)

Experts believe super-spreaders make a huge difference to an outbreak.

Infections, like coronavirus, spread from animals and jumps to the first human. At that point, the virus might stop with that patient but if it makes its way to a super-spreader it could give it a large boost making it more difficult to contain.

What will stop coronavirus?

Currently, there is no cure or treatment for coronavirus.

Healthcare agencies are reliant on identifying patients and those they have come into contact with and isolating them quickly.

Should we blame super-spreaders?

Simply, it is not the patients’ fault.

An infection is picked up through no fault of the person and whether you are a super-spreader or not is entirely out of your hands.

No one will know if they are a super-spreader or not until research is conducted.

A nurse in a protective suit feeds a novel coronavirus patient inside an isolated ward at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan (REUTERS)

People with symptoms will be afraid, especially in the current climate, but they just need care.

If a person believes they are having the symptoms of coronavirus it is best to follow NHS advice and self-quarantine for 14 days.

Please see our explainer on what to do if you are showing signs of the virus.