🔥Coronavirus 'super-spreader' Steve Walsh speaks for first time and says he has recovered🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The so-called super-spreader of coronavirus in the UK has spoken for the first time and says he is fully recovered.

Steve Walsh, a scout leader, is in quarantine in a London hospital. It is believed he contracted the disease at a Singapore conference at the end of last month, before returning to Hove via a skiing holiday in the Alps.

Mr Walsh said in a statement from hospital that his thoughts were with those who had also contracted the virus.

“I would like to thank the NHS for their help and care – whilst I have fully recovered, my thoughts are with others who have contracted coronavirus,” he said.

“As soon as I knew I had been exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus I contacted my GP, NHS 111 and Public Health England.

“I was advised to attend an isolated room at hospital, despite showing no symptoms, and subsequently self-isolated at home as instructed.

“When the diagnosis was confirmed I was sent to an isolation unit in hospital, where I remain, and, as a precaution, my family was also asked to isolate themselves.

“I also thank friends, family and colleagues for their support during recent weeks and I ask the media to respect our privacy.”

The conference was reportedly organised by Mr Walsh’s company, Servomex.

A Servomex spokesman said: “We are very pleased that Steve Walsh has made a full recovery. We continue to provide support to him and his family.

“We are working with Public Health authorities to ensure the welfare of our staff and communities and wish anyone with the virus a quick and full recovery.”