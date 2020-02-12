🔥Coronavirus 'super-spreader' Steve Walsh discharged from hospital and 'no longer contagious'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Businessman Steve Walsh, the man at the centre of a UK outbreak of coronavirus, is being discharged from hospital and is no longer contagious, NHS strategic incident director Professor Keith Willett said.

Mr Willett said in a statement: “I’m pleased to say that – following two negative tests for coronavirus, 24 hours apart – Mr Walsh has been discharged from Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, having made a full recovery following his treatment.

“Mr Walsh’s symptoms were mild and he is no longer contagious, and poses no risk to the public, he is keen to return to his normal life and spend time with his family out of the media spotlight.

“I would like to thank the clinical team who treated Mr Walsh in hospital, as well as all the NHS staff who are working hard with other health organisations to limit the spread of coronavirus and treat the small numbers who have contracted the illness.”

