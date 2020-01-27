🔥Coronavirus: Student in Ireland isolated after travelling from Wuhan in China🔥







A man wearing a face mask walking in Wuhan (Chinatopix via AP)

A student who travelled from Wuhan to Waterford in the Republic of Ireland is in self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

The student, from China, left Wuhan a number of days ago before the city was closed and arrived in Waterford on Sunday.

Waterford Institute of Technology confirmed that the student is not ill or showing any symptoms, but is staying in isolation in his accommodation in the city area as a precaution.

It said officials had been in touch with the Republic’s health authority, the HSE, about the precautionary measure.

If the student does not develop symptoms within 14 days of arrival in Ireland, he is clear of the virus.

It comes after a health scare over a possible case of the virus in Belfast.

A tourist had tests at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital on Friday and was given the all clear.

The infection outbreak began in the Wuhan province and has so far killed 56 people. Chinese authorities have confirmed almost 30,000 cases. None of those suspected of having the condition were found to have the virus while three cases were found in France.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health said the risk to the public remains low and officials were monitoring developments closely.

The virus causes pneumonia, with those who have fallen ill reported to suffer coughs, fever and breathing difficulties.

Students and staff at Northern Ireland’s two main universities were advised to mention to health services any travel to the Chinese province.

The Public Health Agency in Northern Ireland has advised anyone who has been to Wuhan within the past 14 days and developed respiratory symptoms to call their GP.

Symptoms include a cough, a sneeze, shortness of breath, or a fever.

The agency advises that people should maintain good hand, respiratory and personal hygiene. And anyone with symptoms and who recently visited China urged to seek advice.

Government officials are working on contacting those who recently returned from China.

Belfast Telegraph Digital