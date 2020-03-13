Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage as the sporting schedule continues to be heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Arsenal have confirmed that head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for Covid-19 – as has Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Arsenal’s announcement on Thursday evening follows the Premier League’s statement that this weekend’s games would go ahead as planned – but they have now confirmed an emergency meeting is scheduled for Friday morning with top-flight clubs.

Arsenal’s London Colney training centre is now shut and Saturday’s game at Brighton has been postponed. Both Arsenal and Chelsea’s full first-team squads will now self-isolate, meaning the Blues’ game against Aston Villa will also be postponed.

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy is in self-isolation after a family member was taken to hospital after suffering respiratory problems, while three Leicester City players are also in self-isolation.

The ATP Tour has also been suspended for six weeks amid the crisis, while LaLiga has been postponed for two matchdays with the Real Madrid squad currently in quarantine after one of the club’s basketball players – with whom the football team share a training complex – returned a positive test.

McLaren have also confirmed their withdrawal from the Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus, but the race is still expected to go ahead.

Players Championship cancelledThe PGA Tour’s Players Championship is the latest sporting event to be cancelled over fears surrounding the coronavirus.Players completed the first round on Thursday, while the last three rounds were set to go ahead behind closed doors.But organisers have now gone a step further and abandoned the tournament altogether. The next three weeks of PGA Tour events have also been cancelled.”We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavouring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.”But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.”Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama was the first-round leader after a superb nine-under 63, which put him two shots in front of a three-way tie for second.Graeme McDowell shot a four-under-par 68, while fellow Northern Irishman and defending champion Rory McIlroy carded a 72.In women’s golf, the ANA Inspiration, the first major of the year, is among five tournaments to be cancelled.

What next for the Premier League?So, after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League announced it had convened an emergency meeting with clubs for Friday morning. Arsenal’s game at Brighton has already been postponed, but following Callum Hudson-Odoi’s diagnosis, Chelsea’s match vs Aston Villa will now surely follow suit.With one game postponed and another surely set to follow, it is beginning to look difficult as to how this weekend’s fixtures will go ahead – especially given that the Premier League was facing fierce criticism from fans and pundits for their decision to go ahead with games before Arteta and Hudson-Odoi’s test results came back.

Hudson-Odoi tests positive for Covid-19Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus.The Blues revealed in a statement in the early hours of Friday morning that the England international had a positive test returned for Covid-19.The club have taken steps to isolate those members of staff who have close contact with the teenager and will self-isolate, with the club’s Cobham training complex set for a partial closure.The 19-year-old winger has been sidelined with a separate injury after sustaining a hamstring problem and has not played since February 1.A statement read: “Chelsea men’s team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for Coronavirus returned this evening.”Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines.”These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.”Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution. However, his test came in positive this evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation. Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible”Chelsea added they expect those who did not have close contact with Hudson-Odoi to return to work “in the coming days”.The news comes just hours after Arsenal confirmed their coach Mikel Arteta had contracted Covid-19, prompting Brighton to postpone their clash – which was due to take place on Saturday – with the Gunners.The Premier League have scheduled an emergency club meeting for Friday morning and are facing calls to immediately suspend Premier League fixtures until further notice.

Ferrari have released a statement backing the decision to cancel the Australian Grand Prix.“The safety of all team members is our number one priority, especially as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to evolve rapidly.”

Arteta’s positive coronavirus diagnosis did not originate from Olympiacos ownerArsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not come into contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Mariankis ahead of the head coach’s positive coronavirus diagnosis, Standard Sport can confirm.Marinakis, who is also the owner of Nottingham Forrest, officially tested positive on Tuesday, with Wolves travelling to play Olympiacos on Thursday. The Arsenal manager is the first Premier League manager to be officially diagnosed with the rapidly spreading disease, with the entire first team squad and coaching staff now to be placed in isolation.Hertfordshire – where Arsenal’s training centre is based – is one of the most hit areas in London to date, meaning it is highly conceivable Arteta contracted the disease locally.

Full story on F1’s decision to cancel and postpone the Australian Grand Prix…The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled on the eve of the first day of practice due to coronavirus concerns, it has been confirmed.McLaren decided to withdraw from the Grand Prix in Melbourne following the discovery that a team member had contracted the Covid-19 disease.

Mercedes later followed suit in pulling out, telling the FIA and F1 that they could “no longer guarantee the safety of their employees”.Their statement read: “In light of the force majeure events we are experiencing with regards to the Coronavirus pandemic, we no longer feel the safety of our employees can be guaranteed if we continue to take part in the event.”We share the disappointment of the sport’s fans that this race cannot go ahead as planned. However, the physical and mental health and wellbeing of our team members and of the wider F1 community are our absolute priority.”Following an emergency meeting with team bosses and F1 chiefs, the FIA said “discussions concluded with a majority view of the teams that the race should not go ahead”.”The FIA and Formula 1, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) have therefore taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled.”We appreciate this is very disappointing for the thousands of fans due to attend the race and all ticket holders will receive a full refund and a further announcement will be communicated in due course.”All parties took into consideration the huge efforts of the AGPC, Motorsport Australia, staff and volunteers to stage the opening round of the 2020 Fia Formula One World Championship in Melbourne, however concluded that the safety of all members of the Formula 1 family and the wider community, as well as the fairness of the competition take priority.”

Statement from Brighton chief executive Paul Barber: ““It’s absolutely essential the health and wellbeing of individuals takes priority and with that in mind Saturday’s match has been postponed.”We apologise to all fans for any inconvenience but trust everyone will understand that we are all facing an unprecedented situation.”

Confirmation from Brighton that their fixture against Arsenal, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.

Confirmed: Brighton vs Arsenal is OFF

BREAKING: Formula One cancel Australian Grand Prix

BREAKING: Premier League arrange emergency meeting after Arteta positive coronavirus testThe Premier League have scheduled an emergency club meeting for Friday morning regarding future fixtures. Here’s their statement: “In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures.”

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta speaks after testing positive for Covid-19: “This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.” Photo: Getty/Arsenal FC

Head of football Raul Sanllehi: “Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”

More from Arsenal…”We will work with Public Health England on the next steps in regard to our facilities and staff, and with the Premier League, Football Association and relevant clubs around our forthcoming matches in the Premier League and Emirates FA Cup. “It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. We will update supporters who have tickets for forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible. “We are now working to trace any other people who have had recent close contact with Mikel. We will let them know what has happened and they should follow the NHS guidance which is likely to recommend self-isolation.”

Here’s Arsenal’s statement confirming Arteta’s positive test for Covid-19…

Photo: Getty/Arsenal FC”Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening.”Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.”We expect those who did not have close contact with Mikel to return to work in the coming days. In the meantime our Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and our other club sites are operating as normal.”

BREAKING: Arsenal confirm coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus

Premier League confirm matches will go ahead ‘as scheduled’The Premier League has confirmed that this weekend’s matches will go ahead as planned amid the coronavirus pandemic.In a statement released on Thursday evening, the Premier League said that domestic matches scheduled for Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 will not be affected by the Covid-19 disease.The English Football League have also stated their matches will go ahead as planned this weekend, although it is unclear whether future fixtures will be affected.The Premier League statement read: “Following the latest update from Government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend.”While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures.”We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.”The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly. “We will keep everyone updated as appropriate.”It comes after Manchester City announced that an unnamed player is in self-isolation after a family member was admitted to hospital after suffering symptoms of “a respiratory illness.”

Juventus set up GoFundMe page to aid coronavirus victims as donations in Italy soar Juventus have launched a GoFundMe in a bid to help coronavirus victims as COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the global.Outside of China, Italy have received the worst of the rapidly spreading disease with over 1,000 confirmed deaths. Photo: AFP/GettyThe sporting world has also been severely impacted, Serie A currently postponed until April 3. Meanwhile, Juventus player Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus.Juventus have now joined both AC Milan and Roma in setting up GoFundMe pages, with over 2000 pages being set up in Italy since Sunday.A GoFundMe spokesperson said: “This is the largest fundraising effort we’ve seen on GoFundMe in Europe to date, with hundreds of campaigns raising more than €10m in just a few days.”What Italy is going through is incredibly difficult but it’s amazing to see people in Italy, Europe and across the globe come together to help in a time of crisis.”

Wuhan football team to return to China after claiming coronavirus is bigger problem in Europe Chinese football club Wuhan Zall are set to return to China from their training camp in Spain after their coach claimed that coronavirus is a bigger problem in Europe “right now”. Photo: APThe Chinese Super League side, based in Wuhan – the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic – travelled to Cadiz, Spain for pre-season training at the end of January, but were unable to return home as the virus gripped China. The Chinese football season was postponed in response to the outbreak, and Wuhan Zall have been in Spain ever since. But following the spread of the virus across the globe – with Italy among the European countries hardest hit – the club have decided to return to their homeland. “The problem right now is here, in China it has been practically eradicated,” Wuhan Zall coach Jose Gonzalez told Spain’s Efe news agency on Thursday.

